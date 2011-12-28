SINGAPORE Dec 28 U.S. crude edged lower near $101 a barrel on Wednesday, taking a breather after rallying in the previous session on Iran's threat to halt oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz if foreign sanctions were imposed on its crude exports.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for February eased 19 cents to $101.15 a barrel by 0021 GMT, after jumping more than a dollar on Tuesday. The market has closed higher in the past six sessions.

* The U.S. State Department said it saw "an element of bluster" in Iran's threat but underscored that the United States would support the free flow of oil.

* The remarks by Iran's first vice president coincided with a 10-day Iranian naval exercise in the Strait and nearby waters, a show of military force that began on Saturday.

* Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia and other Gulf OPEC states are ready to replace Iranian oil if further sanctions stop Iranian crude exports to Europe, industry sources said.

* U.S. crude oil inventories are expected to have fallen for a seventh straight week as refiners delayed imports to draw down stockpile for year-end tax considerations, a Reuters poll ahead of weekly supply data showed on Tuesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro hovered above an 11-month trough against the dollar in Asia on Wednesday, with thin year-end trade set to keep the common currency subdued and as markets awaited the outcome of an Italian bond sale due later in the week.

* Improving labour market conditions lifted U.S. consumer confidence to an eight-month high in December, but persistently weak house prices remain an obstacle to faster economic growth.

* European Central Bank Governing Council Member Ignazio Visco said in a newspaper interview on Saturday that the bank will be attentive to the economic cycle when setting monetary policy, suggesting rates could fall more if the euro zone economy worsens.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

0300 Japan PAJ wkly oil inventory data Weekly

0630 India M3 Money Supply

1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly

2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly

2130 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly

2130 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)