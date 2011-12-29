UPDATE 2-China issues third set of fuel export quotas under processing scheme -traders
* China issues fuel quotas under tolling and general trade terms
SINGAPORE Dec 29 U.S. crude rose towards $100 a barrel on Thursday, rebounding from the previous session's sell-off, on fears that Iran could cause havoc to oil shipments flowing through a vital trade route.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for February climbed 17 cents to $99.53 a barrel by 0025 GMT, recovering after a fall of nearly $2 the day before. Wednesday's decline snapped a string of six straight sessions of gains.
* Iran's top naval commander said closing the Strait of Hormuz to oil tankers would be "easier than drinking a glass of water," echoing a similar threat made by the country's first vice-president on Tuesday.
* The U.S. Fifth Fleet, which patrols the seas of the Middle East and Central Asia, said it would not allow any disruption to traffic in the Strait.
* U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 9.6 million barrels last week, confounding analysts' expectations for a 1.7 million barrel fall, according to the American Petroleum Institute. . The U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its weekly inventory report later on Thursday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro nursed heavy losses in Asia on Thursday, having suffered a sudden drop overnight as moves were amplified in poor year-end liquidity after stop-losses were triggered.
* Italy's short-term debt costs halved at auction on Wednesday as a new austerity package and an injection of cheap long-term money from the European Central Bank won Rome some respite in thin year-end markets.
* The annual rise in consumer prices in German's most populous state eased to its lowest rate in over a year in December, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting nationwide inflation is cooling further.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
0400 Russia HSBC Mfg PMI Dec 2011
1530 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
1600 U.S. EIA petroleum stocks Weekly (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
