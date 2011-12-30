SINGAPORE Dec 30 U.S. crude oil edged up towards $100 a barrel on Friday and is set to close the year up 9 percent, supported by Iran's threats to halt oil flow through a vital oil trade route if the West imposes sanctions on its crude exports.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX for February rose 11 cents to $99.76 a barrel by 0014 GMT, adding to a 29-cent rise the previous session.

* A senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander said on Thursday the United States was not in a position to tell Tehran "what to do in the Strait of Hormuz", state television reported, after the U.S. said it would preserve oil shipments in the Gulf.

Iran's navy chief and first vice president said separately that the OPEC member could disrupt oil tankers sailing through the key shipping lane.

* U.S. crude oil inventories showed a surprise build of 3.9 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said, confounding analysts' expectations for a 1.7 million barrel drawdown.

* U.S. oil demand in October was down 2.17 percent from a year ago, and more than 1 percent weaker than previously estimated, the EIA said on Thursday.

MARKETS NEWS

* New U.S. claims for jobless benefits rose last week but the underlying trend pointed to an improving labour market, while regional factory data showed the economy gaining momentum as the year ended.

* The euro clung to modest overnight gains in Asia on Friday, having been buoyed by a wave of short covering after an attempt on the downside fizzled out.

* Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti sought reinforcement for the euro zone's bailout fund and pledged new efforts to boost the economy after a disappointing bond auction on Thursday underlined the threat to the country's shaky public finances.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

2030 US CFTC commitment of traders data Wkly

(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Sugita Katyal)