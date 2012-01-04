SINGAPORE Jan 4 U.S. crude oil edged up above $103 a barrel on Wednesday, adding to sharp gains the previous session, on support from strong U.S. economic data and rising tensions between Iran and the West.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for February rose 12 cents to $103.08 a barrel by 0005 GMT, after climbing more than $4 the previous session. Tuesday's close of $102.96 was the highest settlement since May 10.

* Iran threatened on Tuesday to take action if the U.S. Navy moves an aircraft carrier into the Gulf, Tehran's most aggressive statement yet after weeks of sabre-rattling as new U.S. and EU financial sanctions take a toll on its economy.

The United States dismissed the Iranian threat, saying it was proof that sanctions imposed over Iran's nuclear programme were working. The Pentagon said it would keep sending carrier strike groups through the Gulf regardless.

* Chinese trader Unipec paid a record premium for a February cargo of Russian crude and bought Vietnamese oil for the first time in at least a year, traders said, as the world's second largest oil consumer looks to cover for reduced Iranian supplies.

* U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles were expected to have fallen last week as refiners drew down inventories and limited imports to lower their year-end taxes requirements, a preliminary Reuters poll ahead of weekly supply data showed on Tuesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro held on to overnight gains in Asia on Wednesday, having posted its biggest one-day rally in nearly two months as investors cut bearish positions in the common currency after upbeat data bolstered risk appetite.

* U.S. manufacturing grew at its fastest pace in six months in December, capping a late-year upswing, but a European slump and rising oil prices posed threats to the U.S. economy in the new year.

* China will fine-tune monetary policy for 2012 as economic slowdown concerns intensify, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said in comments published on Tuesday, suggesting that Beijing is ready to shift its policies to be more supportive of growth.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

0500 U.S. Total Vehicle Sales Dec

1000 EZ Inflation, flash yy Dec

1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly

1500 U.S. Factory orders Nov

2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly

2130 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly

2130 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Sugita Katyal)