PERTH Jan 5 U.S. crude futures slipped in
post-settlement trade on Thursday, but remained above $103 per
barrel, supported by news that the European Union has reached a
preliminary agreement to ban crude oil imports from Iran,
reinforcing concerns about potential supply disruptions.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, February crude
fell 8 cents, to $103.14 a barrel by 00:03 GMT.
* European governments have agreed in principle to ban
imports of Iranian oil, EU diplomats said.
* Ahead of the weekly government reports, U.S. crude
stockpiles were expected to have fallen 200,000 barrels last
week, according to a Reuters survey of analysts. Distillate
stocks were expected to be up 800,000 barrels, while gasoline
stocks were seen up 1.3 million barrels.
* U.S. retail gasoline demand fell last week versus the
previous week and also was lower compared to the year-ago
period, MasterCard said in a report.
* OPEC oil output rose in December to the highest since
October 2008, a Reuters survey found.
* Nigerian trade unions threatened to call a national strike
and shut down large parts of the country's oil industry from
next week if the government failed to restore a scrapped fuel
subsidy.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro slumped to its lowest level against the dollar as
markets refocused on the euro zone debt crisis.
* Japan's Nikkei average is expected to trade in a
range on Thursday following hefty gains the previous session, as
optimism over the U.S. economy counters concerns over more
capital raising by European banks to fight the debt crisis.
* U.S. stocks ended nearly flat in a low-volume session, but
some investors were encouraged to see equities avoid a selloff
amid lingering euro zone debt problems.
* Copper fell more than 3 percent as persistent concerns
over euro zone sovereign funding requirements eroded confidence
and ignited a flight to safety.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
0700 Germany Retail sales yy real Nov
1100 Brazil Industrial output yy Nov
1530 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
1600 U.S. EIA petroleum stocks Weekly
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Sugita Katyal)