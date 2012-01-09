SEOUL Jan 9 U.S. crude oil futures fell in early Asian trade on Monday as a stronger U.S. dollar made the dollar-denominated asset costlier, but the fall was capped by supply concerns after Iran's threat to shut a key oil-shipping route.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), February crude was down 20 cents at $101.36 a barrel as of 0023 GMT.

* February Brent crude in London gained 34 cents at $113.40 a barrel.

* Euro zone retail sales fell and economic sentiment soured at the end of 2011, pointing to recession in the currency bloc. German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Saturday the International Monetary Fund was losing confidence in Greece's ability to clean up its public finances and work off its mountain of debt.

* Iran announced on Friday new military exercises in the Strait of Hormuz, but the West has readied plans to use strategic oil stocks to replace almost all Gulf oil lost if Iran blocks the waterway, industry sources and diplomats told Reuters.

* Iran will in the "near future" start enriching uranium deep inside a mountain, a senior official said, a move likely to further antagonise Western powers which suspect Tehran is seeking nuclear weapons capability.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro came under pressure in Asia on Monday, reaching 16-month lows versus the greenback and an 11-year trough on the yen following a slew of negative news from the euro zone over the weekend.

The dollar index against a basket of major currency stood at 81.330.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: 1100 Germany Industrial output mm Nov 2011 1500 U.S. Employment trends Dec 1600 U.S. Export wheat inspections Weekly 1600 U.S. Export corn inspections Weekly 1600 U.S. Export soybean inspections Weekly 2000 U.S. Consumer credit Nov 2011 2100 Alcoa earnings Q4 2011 (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Sugita Katyal)