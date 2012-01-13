SEOUL Jan 13 U.S. crude futures were
steady below $100 per barrel on Friday, after a sell-off in the
previous session on a report that a proposed European Union
embargo on imports of Iranian crude would be phased in over six
months.
Oil prices also found support from a strong demand for
Spanish and Italian debt sales that eased fears on the euro zone
debt crisis and tempered risk aversion ahead of another auction
from Rome later in the day.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, February crude
rose 33 cents at $99.43 a barrel as of 0025 GMT.
* In London, ICE Brent crude for February delivery
was not yet traded after settling down 98 cents at $111.26 a
barrel on Thursday.
* EU diplomats said a consensus was emerging to grant a
grace period before banning new deals with Iran - six months for
crude oil purchases and three for petrochemicals.
* U.S. allies in Asia and Europe voiced support on Thursday
for Washington's drive to cut Iran's oil exports, though fear of
self-inflicted economic pain is curbing enthusiasm for an
embargo that a defiant Iran says will not halt its nuclear
programme.
* The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on
China's state-run Zhuhai Zhenrong Corp, which it said was Iran's
largest supplier of refined petroleum products, as it sought to
impress on Beijing and Tehran its resolve to increase economic
pressure over Iran's nuclear program.
* Iran's biggest oil customers from across Asia are flocking
to alternative Middle East suppliers this month under renewed
U.S. pressure to stop buying Iranian crude and unprecedented
tension over Tehran's nuclear programme.
* Concerns of supply disruption from Nigeria eased slightly
as one of its main trade unions said talks with President
Goodluck Jonathan over the government's removal of publicly
popular fuel subsidies were fruitful and ongoing, adding that
strikes would continue until an agreement was reached.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro held its ground in Asia on Friday, having risen
broadly overnight after debt sales in Spain and Italy drew solid
demand, raising expectations that an auction of longer-dated
Italian bonds later in the day will also do well.
* Japan's Nikkei average rose 1 percent in early trade on
Friday, boosted by solid demand at debt auctions by Spain and
Italy, now at the forefront of the euro zone debt crisis, and
gains on Wall Street.
* The S&P 500 closed at a five-month high for the third day
on Thursday but had difficulty extending gains in the face of
lackluster economic data and another European bond market test.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday (GMT):
1000 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Nov 2011
1200 JPMorgan Chase & Co earnings Q4 2011
2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Himani Sarkar)