SINGAPORE Jan 16 Oil prices held steady in early Asian trade on Monday, on worries over supply disruption from the Middle East after Iran warned Gulf Arab neighbours they faced consequences if they raised oil output to replace Iranian oil.

U.S. crude rose 3 cents to $98.73 a barrel by 0006 GMT, after settling down 2.82 percent for the week, wiping out the previous week's gain of 2.76 percent.

Brent crude gained 21 cents to $110.65 a barrel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* In signs of Tehran's deepening isolation over its refusal to halt nuclear activity that could yield atomic bombs, China's premier was in Saudi Arabia probing for greater access to its huge oil and gas reserves and Britain voiced confidence a once hesitant European Union would soon ban oil imports from Iran.

* Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan and labour unions met late on Sunday but failed to reach a compromise over the removal of fuel subsidies, a move that has raised fears of a shutdown of Nigeria's oil industry, presidency sources said.

* The European Central Bank will do all it can to calm the situation after Standard & Poor's downgraded several euro zone members' debt ratings in the past week, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Sunday.

* Financial markets are unlikely to be derailed by mass euro zone downgrades but with Greek debt talks at an impasse, pressure has been loaded on the bloc to shore up its defences and glimmers of optimism from last week have been firmly doused.

* Germany is optimistic about the outcome of a bond swap deal aimed at slashing Greece's towering debt pile, Germany's foreign minister said during a visit to Athens on Sunday which he said brought a message of solidarity.

* Sudan said on Sunday it had started confiscating some oil exports from South Sudan it believed it was owed to meet unpaid transit fees, but would not shut down a pipeline carrying the southern state's oil.

* Ten people were killed when gunmen wearing explosive belts stormed a police building in the Iraqi city of Ramadi on Sunday, police and provincial officials said.

* Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao pressed Saudi Arabia to open its huge oil and gas resources to expanded Chinese investment, media reported on Sunday against a backdrop of growing tension over Iran and worries over its crude exports to the Asian power.

* Top oil producer Saudi Arabia is ready to meet any increase in consumer countries' demand for crude oil, oil minister Ali al-Naimi told reporters on Saturday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Commodities slid on Friday, ending a volatile week in which oil and grains initially surged on supply concerns and a weak dollar, before tumbling on the currency's rebound and renewed worries over Europe.

* The euro eased in early Asian trade on Monday and looked set to stay under pressure after Standard & Poor's mass downgrade of euro zone countries late last week, including France, dealt the region another setback.

* U.S. stocks dropped on Friday, snapping a four-day winning streak, after the downgrade by Standard & Poor's.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday:

- 0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Dec

