* US crude oil climbs above $101 a barrel

* EU presidency seeks embargo on Iranian crude from July

* Coming Up: API oil inventory data; 2130 GMT

SINGAPORE, Jan 18 U.S. crude oil rose above $101 a barrel on Wednesday, adding to sharp gains the previous session, supported by a weaker dollar and better-than-expected data from China, Germany and the United States.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for February climbed 54 cents to $101.25 a barrel by 0010 GMT after surging more than $2 the previous session.

* European Union president Denmark has proposed that EU states introduce a full embargo on the imports of Iranian crude from July 1, after ending a possible grace period for existing contracts.

EU diplomats say the aim is to finalize discussions on the details of the planned embargo by the next meeting of EU foreign ministers on Jan. 23.

* U.S. crude oil, distillate and gasoline inventories are expected to have risen last week on continued strong imports, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

* China's economy expanded at its weakest pace in 2-1/2 years in the latest quarter, with sagging real estate and export sectors heralding a sharper slowdown in coming months and fresh pro-growth measures from the government.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro clung on to most of its overnight gains in Asia on Wednesday but came off its peak after disappointing earnings from Citigroup took the shine off a batch of upbeat data from China, Germany and the United States.

* Consumer prices in the euro zone fell more than previously expected in December, the start of a retreat from a November peak that should give the European Central Bank more room to cut interest rates as the economy heads for recession.

* German analyst and investor sentiment posted a record rise in January, data showed, hinting at a turning point for Europe's largest economy after a small contraction late last year.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

0430 Japan Industrial output rev Nov 2011

0800 OECD IEA Oil Market Report Jul

1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly

1330 U.S. PPI inflation yy, NSA Dec

1330 U.S. Producer prices mm Dec

1330 U.S. Producer prices, core mm Dec

1330 U.S. Producer prices, core yy Dec

1415 U.S. Industrial output mm Dec

2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly

2130 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly

2130 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly (Reporting by Randy Fabi;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)