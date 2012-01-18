* US crude oil climbs above $101 a barrel
* EU presidency seeks embargo on Iranian crude from July
* Coming Up: API oil inventory data; 2130 GMT
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 U.S. crude oil rose
above $101 a barrel on Wednesday, adding to sharp gains the
previous session, supported by a weaker dollar and
better-than-expected data from China, Germany and the United
States.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for February climbed 54 cents to
$101.25 a barrel by 0010 GMT after surging more than $2 the
previous session.
* European Union president Denmark has proposed that EU
states introduce a full embargo on the imports of Iranian crude
from July 1, after ending a possible grace period for existing
contracts.
EU diplomats say the aim is to finalize discussions on the
details of the planned embargo by the next meeting of EU foreign
ministers on Jan. 23.
* U.S. crude oil, distillate and gasoline inventories are
expected to have risen last week on continued strong imports,
according to a Reuters survey of analysts.
* China's economy expanded at its weakest pace in 2-1/2
years in the latest quarter, with sagging real estate and export
sectors heralding a sharper slowdown in coming months and fresh
pro-growth measures from the government.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro clung on to most of its overnight gains in Asia
on Wednesday but came off its peak after disappointing earnings
from Citigroup took the shine off a batch of upbeat data from
China, Germany and the United States.
* Consumer prices in the euro zone fell more than previously
expected in December, the start of a retreat from a November
peak that should give the European Central Bank more room to cut
interest rates as the economy heads for recession.
* German analyst and investor sentiment posted a record rise
in January, data showed, hinting at a turning point for Europe's
largest economy after a small contraction late last year.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
0430 Japan Industrial output rev Nov 2011
0800 OECD IEA Oil Market Report Jul
1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1330 U.S. PPI inflation yy, NSA Dec
1330 U.S. Producer prices mm Dec
1330 U.S. Producer prices, core mm Dec
1330 U.S. Producer prices, core yy Dec
1415 U.S. Industrial output mm Dec
2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly
2130 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly
2130 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly
(Reporting by Randy Fabi;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)