SINGAPORE, March 23 U.S. crude futures were
steady above $105 a barrel on Friday, rebounding from sharp
falls in the previous session, as better-than-expected U.S. jobs
data offset fears that weak manufacturing data from China and
Europe would hit oil demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude rose
36 cents a barrel to $105.71 as of 0038 GMT after settling down
1.8 percent at $105.35 a barrel.
* In London, ICE May Brent crude edged up 33 cents
to $123.47 a barrel. In the previous session, it closed at
$123.14, down 0.9 percent.
* The number of Americans claiming new unemployment benefits
dropped to a four-year low last week, offering further evidence
the jobs market recovery was gaining traction.
* Chinese manufacturing activity shrank for a fifth straight
month in March and the euro zone economy is showing new signs of
wilting, according to surveys on Thursday that pointed to
weakening global demand.
* In Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. traded
crude oil futures, U.S. President Barack Obama reiterated his
pledge to speed up the approval for the southern leg of the
Keystone XL pipeline that would ship crude from the glutted
Midwest to the refinery hub at the Texas Gulf Coast.
* The European Union will allow some insurance on Iranian
oil shipments before the bloc's full embargo starts on July 1,
member states agreed on Thursday in response to concerns from
Asian importers heavily reliant on the EU for their cover.
MARKETS NEWS
* The safe-haven yen held on to overnight gains in Asia on
Friday, having risen across the board as investors gave risk
currencies like the Australian dollar a wide berth on worries
about the health of the global economy.
* Japan's benchmark Nikkei average was down 114.06
points at 10,013.02, while the broader Topix dropped 1.1
percent to 852.86.
* Cyclical sectors led U.S. stocks lower on Thursday,
setting the S&P 500 up for its first negative week in six, after
factory data showed a slowdown in both the euro zone and China.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday:
1400 U.S. New Home Sales Feb 2012
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
(Reporting by Francis Kan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)