TOKYO, March 28 U.S. crude futures fell more than 0.4 percent on Wednesday, erasing the gains made the previous day, after industry data showed a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude inventories.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for May delivery was down 44 cents at $106.89 a barrel by 2351 GMT, after settling up 30 cents at $107.33 on Tuesday.

* London Brent crude for May delivery was untraded yet, after settling down 11 cents at $125.54.

* U.S. crude stocks rose 3.6 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute said after the settlement on Tuesday, topping expectations for a 2.6 million barrels rise in a Reuters poll.

Gasoline inventories unexpectedly rose 1.3 million barrels and distillate stocks fell 1.4 million barrels, the API said.

* Production problems weighed on crude futures. South Sudan said the air force of neighboring Sudan bombed key oilfields in a cross-border raid on Tuesday, adding to global production fears.

The BP-operated Forties pipeline had been curbed by the shutdown of Total's Elgin platform.

* A U.S. government official told Reuters the Obama administration had not changed its stance on tapping the reserves or other options under consideration to help cool fuel prices.

A Bloomberg report quoted Charles McConnell, assistant secretary for fossil energy at the U.S. Energy Department, as saying a release from reserves "is being considered."

* U.S. average gasoline demand fell 1.5 percent in the week to March 23, from the previous week, MasterCard said in its weekly Spending Pulse report. Demand was off 7 percent from the year-ago period, the report said.

* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Tuesday it is too soon to declare victory in the U.S. economic recovery, warning against complacency in policymaking as the outlook brightens.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks retreated from near four-year peaks on Tuesday, while a batch of large-cap shares hit new highs, with the help of portfolio managers snapping up top performers near the end of the quarter.

* The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank does not take any options off the table and needs to be prepared to respond however the economy evolves.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

- 0530 France GDP detailed/Q4

- 0800 Euro Zone Money-Private loans/Feb

- 0830 UK GDP final/Q4

- 1100 US Mortgage market index/weekly

- 1230 US Durable goods/Feb

- NYMEX April 2012 natural gas futures expiry

- 1430 US EIA weekly oil data (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)