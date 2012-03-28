TOKYO, March 28 U.S. crude futures fell more
than 0.4 percent on Wednesday, erasing the gains made the
previous day, after industry data showed a larger-than-expected
build in U.S. crude inventories.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for May delivery was down 44 cents at
$106.89 a barrel by 2351 GMT, after settling up 30 cents at
$107.33 on Tuesday.
* London Brent crude for May delivery was untraded
yet, after settling down 11 cents at $125.54.
* U.S. crude stocks rose 3.6 million barrels last week, the
American Petroleum Institute said after the settlement on
Tuesday, topping expectations for a 2.6 million barrels rise in
a Reuters poll.
Gasoline inventories unexpectedly rose 1.3 million barrels
and distillate stocks fell 1.4 million barrels, the API said.
* Production problems weighed on crude futures. South Sudan
said the air force of neighboring Sudan bombed key oilfields in
a cross-border raid on Tuesday, adding to global production
fears.
The BP-operated Forties pipeline had been curbed by
the shutdown of Total's Elgin platform.
* A U.S. government official told Reuters the Obama
administration had not changed its stance on tapping the
reserves or other options under consideration to help cool fuel
prices.
A Bloomberg report quoted Charles McConnell, assistant
secretary for fossil energy at the U.S. Energy Department, as
saying a release from reserves "is being considered."
* U.S. average gasoline demand fell 1.5 percent in the week
to March 23, from the previous week, MasterCard said in its
weekly Spending Pulse report. Demand was off 7 percent from the
year-ago period, the report said.
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Tuesday it
is too soon to declare victory in the U.S. economic recovery,
warning against complacency in policymaking as the outlook
brightens.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks retreated from near four-year peaks on
Tuesday, while a batch of large-cap shares hit new highs, with
the help of portfolio managers snapping up top performers near
the end of the quarter.
* The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on
Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the
U.S. central bank does not take any options off the table and
needs to be prepared to respond however the economy evolves.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
- 0530 France GDP detailed/Q4
- 0800 Euro Zone Money-Private loans/Feb
- 0830 UK GDP final/Q4
- 1100 US Mortgage market index/weekly
- 1230 US Durable goods/Feb
- NYMEX April 2012 natural gas futures expiry
- 1430 US EIA weekly oil data
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)