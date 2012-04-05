(Corrects prices) SINGAPORE, April 5 U.S. crude futures rose to near $102 a barrel on Thursday after falling sharply in the previous session on a report showing a higher-than-expected rise in U.S. oil inventories. Prices were supported by ongoing concerns over supply disruptions from the North Sea and the Middle East and fresh signs of a recovery in the U.S. economy. The market will be eyeing a key jobs report out of the United States on Friday for further evidence of the recovery at the world's top oil consumer. FUNDAMENTALS * NYMEX crude for May delivery rose 52 cents to $101.99 a barrel by 0140 GMT, after settling down $2.54 at $101.47 in the previous session. * London Brent crude for May delivery gained 40 cents to $122.74 a barrel, after settling down $2.52 cents at $122.34. * A surge in imports following fog-related delays in key Texas oil-shipping channels in March pushed crude inventories up more than 16 million barrels in the two weeks to March 30, the biggest two-week increase since March 2001, data from the Energy Information Administration showed. * Japanese refiners will cut Iranian crude imports yet again in April as they shy away from renewing annual contracts, showing continued commitment to U.S.-led sanctions over Tehran's nuclear programme. * U.S. businesses added 209,000 jobs in March, according to the ADP National Employment Report. The report by the payrolls processor was slightly above economists' expectations for a gain of 200,000 jobs. * The U.S. March nonfarm payrolls report from the U.S. Labor Department due on Friday is expected to show a gain of 203,000 jobs, including a rise in private payrolls of 218,000. * Exxon Mobil Corp's 344,500 barrels per day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery began a planned overhaul on Sunday on Crude Distillation Unit B, a coking unit, and other associated units, a company spokeswoman said. MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares fell on Thursday after a weak Spanish bond sale heightened concerns about funding difficulties by lower-rated euro zone countries, further undermining sentiment hurt by fading expectations for more stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve. * The euro floundered at three-week lows versus the yen and dollar on Thursday, while commodity currencies also nursed heavy losses after a poor Spanish bond auction reignited worries about the euro zone debt crisis. DATA/EVENTS * The following data is expected on Wednesday:(Time in GMT) - 0758 Euro zone March Markit Services PMI - 1430 U.S. weekly EIA petroleum status report (Reporting by Francis Kan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)