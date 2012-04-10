SINGAPORE, April 10 Oil futures slipped in early
Asian trade on Tuesday on expectations of a further buildup in
U.S. crude inventories and as last week's disappointing jobs
data continued to raise concerns about the health of the world's
biggest economy.
U.S. crude fell 14 cents to $102.32 a barrel by 0007
GMT. The contract settled 85 cents lower at $102.46 after
slipping as low as $100.81. Brent dropped 28 cents to
$122.39 a barrel, after sliding 76 cents to settle at $122.67.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles likely rose last
week, building on the biggest two-week increase in more than a
decade, as higher imports easily outpaced sluggish refinery
demand, a preliminary Reuters poll showed.
* The U.S. economy has yet to fully recover from the effects
of the financial crisis, and regulators must continue to find
new ways to strengthen the banking system, Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke said.
* Most major Wall Street firms expect anemic growth in the
U.S. jobs market and a struggling economic recovery to force the
Federal Reserve to undertake another massive round of monetary
stimulus, a Reuters poll found.
* U.S. gasoline prices fell for the first time in 11 weeks,
government data showed on Monday, retreating slightly from near
the $4-a-gallon level that has made fuel costs a biting economic
issue during an election year.
* A military bombardment of a town in central Syria killed
35 people on Monday on the eve of a scheduled army withdrawal
from urban areas, opposition activists said, dashing the
prospects of a U.N.-brokered ceasefire taking hold.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro rose against the dollar and the yen on Monday in
thin trading as disappointing U.S. jobs data last week kept
alive market expectations of more easing from the Federal
Reserve, with analysts eyeing a slew of Fed speakers later in
the week.
* The Dow and the S&P 500 extended losses to a fourth day on
Monday, as last week's disappointing jobs report raised fresh
concerns about the U.S. economy's recovery.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:
- 0245 France Industrial output mm Mar
- 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly
- China Trade balance Mar
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Sugita Katyal)