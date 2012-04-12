SINGAPORE, April 12 Oil futures dipped slightly
in early Asian trade on Thursday ahead of nuclear talks between
Iran and world powers, and as top U.S. Fed officials suggested
the central bank is still waiting to see if more monetary
stimulus is needed.
U.S. oil fell 12 cents to $102.58 by 0007 GMT, after
gaining $1.68 to close at $102.70 a barrel. Brent crude
slipped 11 cents to $120.07 a barrel, after settling 30 cents
higher at $120.18 a barrel.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Comments by two top U.S. Federal Reserve officials on
Wednesday suggest the central bank is on hold as it waits to see
whether a modest recovery will accelerate despite some stumbles,
or whether additional monetary stimulus will be needed.
* Iran will present new proposals at talks on Saturday aimed
at easing concerns about its nuclear activity, state television
said, but it was unclear if Tehran was willing to address its
disputed uranium enrichment drive as six world powers want.
* U.S. crude oil inventories rose for the third straight
time last week while product stockpiles plunged, data from the
Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.
* Sudan said it would mobilise its army against South Sudan
on Wednesday, and halted talks with Juba over oil payments and
other disputed issues after the South occupied an oilfield vital
to the North's economy.
* The United States dismissed Syria's new pledge to halt all
fighting by dawn on Thursday, saying it holds "little if any
credibility" and that caveats placed by President Bashar
al-Assad's government on the ceasefire are worrying.
* Italian three-year borrowing costs are set to jump by a
full percentage point from a month ago at a bond auction on
Thursday, the latest sign investors' concerns about Spain are
spreading to other euro zone countries hit by recession.
* Barclays Capital raised its 2012 Brent crude oil price
forecast on Wednesday, but lowered its forecast for U.S.
benchmark WTI for this year and next, arguing the massive spread
between the world's two most actively traded oil contracts could
persist "for years."
MARKETS NEWS
* The safe-haven yen was off multi-week highs versus many
currencies on Thursday as worries about Spain eased after
soothing comments from a European Central Bank official, but an
upcoming Italian bond sale meant markets can't relax completely.
* An encouraging start to earnings season helped U.S. stocks
rebound on Wednesday from five days of losses that pushed the
S&P 500 below a key technical level.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
- India Industrial Output yy
- 0900 EZ Industrial production yy
- OECD IEA Oil Market Report
- 1230 U.S. Producer Prices Mar
- 1230 U.S. International trade Mar
- 1230 U.S. Unemployment claims Weekly
- 1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Ed Davies)