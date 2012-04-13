SINGAPORE, April 13 Crude oil futures rose in
early Asian trade on Friday, extending gains on stronger demand
growth prospects as investors expect China's economic growth to
top forecasts and as good demand for Italy's bond eased
worries over the European debt crisis.
U.S. oil gained 10 cents to $103.74 a barrel by 0044
GMT, after settling 94 cents higher at $103.64. Brent crude
slipped 2 cents to $121.69, after settling $1.53 higher.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. Federal Reserve officials suggested the economy would
have to deteriorate for the central bank to consider additional
monetary stimulus, but policymakers did hint at the possibility
of further action. Fed Board Governor Sarah Raskin said the U.S.
central bank stands ready to do all it can to support the
economic rebound, while William Dudley, president of the New
York Fed, emphasised the recovery's fragility.
* The number of Americans filing for jobless aid hit a
two-month high last week and more applications were received in
the prior week than initially reported, suggesting a cooling in
the labor market recovery.
* A stronger firewall is needed to protect the world economy
from Europe's debt crisis, but the International Monetary Fund
may not need as much money as it thought just a few months ago,
the head of the global lender said on Thursday.
* U.S. crude oil implied volatility fell on Thursday to its
lowest level in a week as the crude oil market rallied into its
daily settlement. Implied volatility, as measured by the Chicago
Board Options Exchange's Oil Volatility Index, settled on
its low for the day at 29.41 percent after opening at 30.52
percent, near its intraday high.
* Major powers want the Iranians to outline steps to show
that they have abandoned any pursuit of nuclear arms, U.S.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Thursday ahead of
weekend talks on Iran's nuclear program.
* North Korea's launch of a rocket on Friday, which has
drawn international criticism, appears to have flown for one
minute before crashing into the ocean and has had no impact on
Japanese territory, Japanese Defence Minister Naoki Tanaka said
on Friday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Global stocks surged and the euro rose on Thursday after
stronger-than-expected demand at an Italian bond auction eased
worries about the euro zone debt crisis and talk that economic
growth in China may top forecasts stoked risk appetite.
* The euro and commodity currencies held on to overnight
gains in Asia on Friday, but where they go from here hinged
squarely on Chinese growth numbers due later in the day with
markets already positioning for a strong number.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday:
- 0200 China GDP yy
- 0200 China Industrial output yy
- 0200 China Retail sales yy
- 0200 China Urban investment
- 0800 Italy Industrial output yy
- 1230 U.S. Consumer prices Mar
- 1700 Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke speaks
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Edmund Klamann)