SINGAPORE, April 16 U.S. crude prices eased towards $102 a barrel on Monday, as weak economic data from the world's two biggest economies offset support from lingering concerns that western sanctions could further disrupt Iranian oil exports.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for May had fallen 37 cents to $102.46 a barrel by 2307 GMT, adding to losses the previous session.

* U.S. President Barack Obama said there would be more sanctions imposed on Iran if there is no breakthrough in nuclear talks with global powers in the coming month, responding to Israeli accusations that Tehran has been given a "freebie."

* China's economy grew at its weakest pace in nearly three years in the first quarter, with the annual rate of expansion slowing more than expected to 8.1 percent from 8.9 percent in the previous three months, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

* U.S. consumer sentiment slipped modestly in early April as higher gasoline prices hit household budgets but optimism over the economic outlook lifted consumers' expectations, a survey released on Friday showed.

* Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is determined to bring down high oil prices and is working with fellow OPEC members to accomplish that, Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Friday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro eased to a fresh one-week low against the dollar on Monday, extending a broad pullback started late last week when worries about Europe's debt crisis saw Spanish bonds come under renewed pressure.

* China took a milestone step in turning the yuan into a global currency on Saturday by doubling the size of its trading band against the dollar, pushing through a crucial reform that liberalises its nascent financial markets.

* Spain's government bond yields rose and the cost of insuring its debt hit an all-time high on Friday as record borrowing by its banks from the ECB highlighted fears about the country's finances before it tests market appetite for its debt next week.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday:

0900 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Feb 2012

1230 U.S.Retail sales mm Mar

1400 U.S.NAHB housing market indx Apr

1400 U.S. Business inventories mm Feb (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)