SINGAPORE, April 19 U.S. crude prices steadied
above $102 a barrel on Thursday, after falling sharply the
previous session on a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude
inventories.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for May rose 14 cents to $102.81 a
barrel by 2310 GMT, after falling more than a dollar the
previous session.
* U.S. crude stocks jumped 3.9 million barrels in the week
to April 13, data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA) showed, substantially exceeding analyst
expectations. Over the past month, supplies have swelled nearly
22.8 million barrels, the biggest four-week build since February
2009.
* Japan will slash purchases from Iran in April, and
European and Taiwanese customers will also take less, industry
sources told Reuters on Wednesday, adding to signs Western
sanctions are curbing sales from OPEC's second-largest producer.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro slipped for a second straight session on
Wednesday as euro-zone debt worries mounted one day ahead of a
bond sale in Spain, seen as a test of Madrid's capacity to
grapple with financial and budgetary pressures.
* Euro zone participants must lay out a clear path toward
fiscal union and supervise their banks centrally if they want to
restore market confidence in monetary union and achieve lasting
financial stability, the International Monetary Fund said on
Wednesday.
* Spain should take a rise in its bond yields as a spur to
tackle the root cause of its debt woes, not look to the European
Central Bank to help by buying its bonds, European Central Bank
policymaker Jens Weidmann told Reuters.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1400 U.S. Existing home sales Mar
1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)