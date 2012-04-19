SINGAPORE, April 20 U.S. crude prices climbed towards $103 a barrel on Friday as lingering concerns over a disruption to Iranian oil exports and a weaker dollar offset pressure from extra Saudi supplies and weak U.S. economic data.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for May, which expires at the end of Friday, rose 29 cents to $102.56 a barrel by 2310 GMT, after falling 40 cents the previous session.

* Saudi Arabia is offering extra crude supplies to some of its existing customers, industry sources said on Thursday, probably because it has more available while its own refineries are undergoing maintenance.

* The number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits for the first time fell only slightly last week, suggesting that job growth in April will not improve much after March's disappointing performance.

* Iran will again meet with world powers on May 23 in Baghdad in a second round of talks about its disputed nuclear program, The tensions spawned by that program between Tehran and the West had boosted oil prices to the years' highest level, in March.

* Weekly stockpiles of fuel oil in Europe's main oil trading hub of Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp fell by 24 percent over the past week, according to data from independent oil analyst Patrick Kulsen. Stockpiles of gasoline and gasoil fell while naphtha and jet rose.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro climbed against the dollar in volatile trading, snapping two days of losses, with the single currency boosted by institutional buying to adjust short positions following generally solid Spanish bond auctions this week.

* France and Spain sold all the bonds they wanted at auction on Thursday, though for Spain the cost was rising yields, indicating growing concerns the government will not be able to tame its deficit.

* The global economy is set to expand by just a modest 3.3 percent this year as a still-smouldering euro zone debt crisis and a relatively slow U.S. recovery continue to leave Asia as the main driver for Growth, Reuters polls showed.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data are expected on Friday:

0800 Germany Ifo business climate Apr 2012

0800 Germany Ifo current conditions Apr 2012

0800 Germany Ifo expectations Apr 2012

1930 US CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Eric Meijer.)