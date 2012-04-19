SINGAPORE, April 20 U.S. crude prices climbed
towards $103 a barrel on Friday as lingering concerns over a
disruption to Iranian oil exports and a weaker dollar offset
pressure from extra Saudi supplies and weak U.S. economic data.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for May, which expires at the end of
Friday, rose 29 cents to $102.56 a barrel by 2310 GMT, after
falling 40 cents the previous session.
* Saudi Arabia is offering extra crude supplies to some of
its existing customers, industry sources said on Thursday,
probably because it has more available while its own refineries
are undergoing maintenance.
* The number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits for
the first time fell only slightly last week, suggesting that job
growth in April will not improve much after March's
disappointing performance.
* Iran will again meet with world powers on May 23 in
Baghdad in a second round of talks about its disputed nuclear
program, The tensions spawned by that program between Tehran and
the West had boosted oil prices to the years' highest level, in
March.
* Weekly stockpiles of fuel oil in Europe's main oil trading
hub of Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp fell by 24 percent over the
past week, according to data from independent oil analyst
Patrick Kulsen. Stockpiles of gasoline and gasoil fell while
naphtha and jet rose.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro climbed against the dollar in volatile trading,
snapping two days of losses, with the single currency boosted by
institutional buying to adjust short positions following
generally solid Spanish bond auctions this week.
* France and Spain sold all the bonds they wanted at auction
on Thursday, though for Spain the cost was rising yields,
indicating growing concerns the government will not be able to
tame its deficit.
* The global economy is set to expand by just a modest 3.3
percent this year as a still-smouldering euro zone debt crisis
and a relatively slow U.S. recovery continue to leave Asia as
the main driver for Growth, Reuters polls showed.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data are expected on Friday:
0800 Germany Ifo business climate Apr 2012
0800 Germany Ifo current conditions Apr 2012
0800 Germany Ifo expectations Apr 2012
1930 US CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Eric Meijer.)