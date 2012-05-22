PERTH, May 22 U.S. crude inched up on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session when prices snapped out of a six-day losing streak on hopes Beijing would take action to stimulate growth. Investors are now waiting for results of renewed talks between Iran and major powers over Tehran's nuclear program later this week for further trading cues. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. crude rose 6 cents to $92.63 at 0118 GMT, after settling 1.19 percent higher at $92.57 a barrel in New York on Monday. Crude for June delivery expires on Tuesday. * ICE Brent crude rose 12 cents to $108.93 a barrel. * The U.S. Senate unanimously approved on Monday a package of new economic sanctions on Iran's oil sector just days ahead of a meeting in Baghdad between major world powers and Tehran. * The U.N. nuclear watchdog chief held talks in Tehran on Monday ahead of a meeting between major powers and Iranian officials this week, but there was no immediate sign of a breakthrough in the tense confrontation over Iran's nuclear programme. * The U.S. labor market will strengthen significantly next year, with monthly job growth expected to average 200,000 and the unemployment rate at 7.5 percent, a forecast from the National Association of Business Economics showed. * Iran plans a new oil terminal outside the Strait of Hormuz to protect its exports against potential problems in the Gulf and to increase shipments of Caspian oil, the oil ministry said. * A suicide bomber in army uniform killed more than 90 soldiers in the heart of the Yemeni capital on Monday and an al Qaeda affiliate threatened more attacks if a U.S.-backed campaign against militants in the front-line state did not stop. * Traders will look for fundamental guidance on Tuesday when the industry group American Petroleum Institute issues its weekly petroleum inventory report. That will be followed on Wednesday by the federal Energy Information Administration's weekly report. A Reuters poll of analysts forecast that domestic crude inventories rose 1.0 million barrels last week, rising for the ninth straight week. MARKETS NEWS * The euro held firm on Tuesday as market players reduced their bets against it, taking note of the chances that Wednesday's informal meeting of European leaders may produce measures to bolster investor confidence in the currency zone. * Markets kept gains on Tuesday after reclaiming some ground to move off lows for the year the day before, as hopes grew that Europe would embark on fresh action to address its debt crisis while promoting growth. * Gold traded little changed on Tuesday, as investors waited for the European Union summit that is expected to discuss fresh action to solve the region's debt crisis that has been threatening global growth. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 OECD latest economic outlook 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Apr 1400 EZ Euroilstock refinery output Apr 1400 EZ Euro zone consumer confidence May 1400 U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing, services index May 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly 2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly 2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Himani Sarkar)