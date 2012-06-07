SINGAPORE, June 7 Crude oil futures extended
gains in early Asian trade on Thursday, on optimism policymakers
in Europe and the United States will take steps to boost their
economies.
U.S. crude gained 41 cents to $85.43 a barrel at 0007
GMT, after settling 73 cents higher at $85.02. The contract has
risen from a low of $81.21 on Monday, the lowest intraday price
since Oct. 6.
Brent crude increased 32 cents to $100.96 a barrel,
after ending $1.80 higher at $100.64.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell for the first time in 11
weeks, while oil product inventories rose as refinery processing
rates rose to the highest in nearly two years, according to the
U.S. Energy Information Administration. Stocks at the Cushing,
Oklahoma, delivery point for U.S. oil futures rose to a new
record.
* Two influential Federal Reserve officials say they are
prepared to take even more policy action to boost the erratic
U.S. economic recovery, but neither want to pull the trigger
now.
* Germany and European Union officials are urgently
exploring ways to rescue Spain's debt-stricken banks although
Madrid has not yet requested assistance and is resisting being
placed under international supervision, European sources said on
Wednesday.
* European leaders can still contain the region's debt
crisis and protect weaker economies from contagion should Greece
default again, but time is running out, Standard & Poor's
analysts told Reuters.
* Syrian troops and militiamen loyal to President Bashar
al-Assad stood accused by opponents on Thursday of a new
massacre of scores of villagers hours before a divided United
Nations Security Council convenes to review the crisis.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro hovered near two-week highs against the greenback
early in Asia on Thursday, while the Australian dollar rose
towards parity as hopes grew that Europe was moving closer to
helping rescue Spain's stricken banks.
* U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday, giving the S&P 500 its
best day since December, as talk of a rescue of Spain's banks
and hopes for more monetary stimulus sparked a rebound from
recent selling.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
- 1100 Britain BOE Bank Rate Jun
- 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
- 1430 U.S. EIA gas stocks Weekly
- 1400 U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke speaks
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Richard Pullin)