* Fed comments offset support from Chinese measures
* US crude stocks fall for first time in 11 weeks
* Fitch cuts Spain's credit rating by 3 notches
SINGAPORE, June 8 U.S. crude prices fell more
than a $1 to below $84 a barrel on Friday, pressured by
uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would
implement further monetary stimulus to bolster the country's
fragile economic recovery.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for July delivery dropped a $1 to
$83.82 a barrel by 2320 GMT, after falling as low as $83.52
earlier in the session.
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Thursday the
U.S. central bank was ready to shield the economy if financial
troubles mount but offered few hints that further monetary
stimulus was imminent.
* China delivered twin surprises on interest rates on
Thursday, cutting borrowing costs to combat faltering growth
while giving banks additional flexibility to set competitive
lending and deposit rates in a step along the path of
liberalization. ]ID:nL3E8H76KL]
* U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell for the first time in 11
weeks, while oil product inventories rose as refinery processing
rates rose to the highest in nearly two years, according to
weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on
Thursday.
* The United States will announce a new list of countries
that will receive exceptions to financial sanctions on oil trade
with Iran as soon as early next week, a government official said
on Thursday.
MARKETS NEWS
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe was ready to
act to ensure stability in the euro zone as Spain's credit rates
was cut on Thursday amid expectations it may soon seek EU help
for banks beset by bad debts.
* Spain's credit rating was slashed by three notches on
Thursday by Fitch, which signaled it could make further cuts as
the cost of restructuring the country's troubled banking system
spiraled and Greece's crisis deepened.
* The number of Americans lining up for new jobless
benefits fell last week for the first time since April, a hint
that a slowdown in hiring last month may only be temporary.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday:
0800 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Apr
1230 U.S. International trade Apr
1400 U.S. Wholesale trade Apr
1930 U.S. CFTC comtmnt of traders data Weekly
(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Richard Pullin)