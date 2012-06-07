* Fed comments offset support from Chinese measures

* US crude stocks fall for first time in 11 weeks

* Fitch cuts Spain's credit rating by 3 notches

SINGAPORE, June 8 U.S. crude prices fell more than a $1 to below $84 a barrel on Friday, pressured by uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would implement further monetary stimulus to bolster the country's fragile economic recovery.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for July delivery dropped a $1 to $83.82 a barrel by 2320 GMT, after falling as low as $83.52 earlier in the session.

* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Thursday the U.S. central bank was ready to shield the economy if financial troubles mount but offered few hints that further monetary stimulus was imminent.

* China delivered twin surprises on interest rates on Thursday, cutting borrowing costs to combat faltering growth while giving banks additional flexibility to set competitive lending and deposit rates in a step along the path of liberalization. ]ID:nL3E8H76KL]

* U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell for the first time in 11 weeks, while oil product inventories rose as refinery processing rates rose to the highest in nearly two years, according to weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday.

* The United States will announce a new list of countries that will receive exceptions to financial sanctions on oil trade with Iran as soon as early next week, a government official said on Thursday.

MARKETS NEWS

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe was ready to act to ensure stability in the euro zone as Spain's credit rates was cut on Thursday amid expectations it may soon seek EU help for banks beset by bad debts.

* Spain's credit rating was slashed by three notches on Thursday by Fitch, which signaled it could make further cuts as the cost of restructuring the country's troubled banking system spiraled and Greece's crisis deepened.

* The number of Americans lining up for new jobless benefits fell last week for the first time since April, a hint that a slowdown in hiring last month may only be temporary.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

0800 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Apr

1230 U.S. International trade Apr

1400 U.S. Wholesale trade Apr

1930 U.S. CFTC comtmnt of traders data Weekly (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Richard Pullin)