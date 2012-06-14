SINGAPORE, JUNE 14 Crude oil futures held steady
in early Asian trade on Thursday, remaining in the previous
session's narrow range, with investors reluctant to take
positions ahead of the outcome of a meeting of producer group
OPEC and Greek elections.
U.S. crude had slipped 8 cents to $82.54 a barrel by
0002 GMT, after falling 70 cents to settle at its lowest since
Oct. 6. The contract has fallen 25 percent from a high of
$110.55 touched in March.
Brent crude rose 7 cents to $97.20 a barrel, after
settling just a cent lower.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Saudi Arabia came under pressure on Wednesday from fellow
OPEC producers to cut oil output to prevent a further slide in
crude prices.
* Iranian oil exports have fallen steeply in the past months
and could slide further, pushing oil prices higher again, the
International Energy Agency said, effectively calling on OPEC to
maintain current high oil output levels.
* U.S. crude oil stockpiles dipped again and Cushing
inventories fell from a record level last week as refiners
revved up operations to their highest rate since 2007,
government data showed on Wednesday.
* U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in May
and wholesale prices dropped by the most in three years, raising
chances of further action by the Federal Reserve to shore up the
flagging recovery.
* Technocrat Prime Minister Mario Monti appealed to Italy's
politicians on Wednesday to back his tough economic medicine to
avoid Rome becoming the next victim of the euro debt crisis,
after a bailout for Spain's banks failed to calm markets.
* The world's store of oil jumped 8.3 percent last year, as
exploration rose and record crude prices made marginal projects
commercially viable, yet supplies will struggle to meet demand
due to political factors, oil giant BP said.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro clung on to most of its overnight gains early in
Asia on Thursday, while commodity currencies such as the
Australian dollar came under renewed pressure following a
negative close on Wall Street.
* U.S. shares ended lower on Wednesday as fears ahead of the
weekend elections in Greece finally drove down a market that had
been treading water through most of the day.
* Commodities were mostly lower on Wednesday, with soybeans
dropping the most in two weeks in reaction to favorable weather
for the U.S. crop.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
- 0430 Japan Industrial output rev Apr
- 0900 Euro Zone Inflation, final yy May
- 1230 U.S. CPI May
- 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
- 1230 U.S. Current account Q1
- 1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Joseph Radford)