SINGAPORE, June 20 U.S. crude futures steadied
on Wednesday around $84 a barrel after a gain of 0.9 percent in
the previous session, supported by hopes the Federal Reserve
will boost stimulus to an ailing economy and a drawdown in crude
inventories.
U.S. crude eased 3 cents to $84 per barrel by 1202
GMT, while Brent was lower 6 cents at $95.70 per barrel.
ICE Brent crude for August delivery ended down 29
cents, or 0.30 percent at $95.76 a barrel in the previous
session, the lowest settlement for front-month Brent since Jan.
25, 2011.
FUNDAMENTALS
* International lenders and Greece will renegotiate the
programme on which the second financial bailout for Athens is
based because the original has become outdated, a senior euro
zone official said on Tuesday.
* A German government official said there had been no
discussion at a G20 summit in Mexico about using Europe's rescue
funds to buy up the bonds of stricken members of the euro zone.
British media reports earlier said German Chancellor Angela
Merkel was poised to use Europe's dual bailout funds, known as
the EFSF and ESM, to buy up the debt of countries such as Italy
and Spain and had discussed the plans at the summit.
* U.S. crude oil inventories were forecast to have fallen
1.1 million barrels last week due to lower imports, a Reuters
poll of analysts showed.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro strengthened against the dollar and yen, propped
up by positive news from Greece, while rally in U.S. stocks
encouraged investors to take on riskier positions.
* U.S. stocks gained on hopes that the Federal Reserve's
policymakers will agree to continue with stimulus measures as
the economy struggles to recover.
* Gold fell as buyers stayed on the sidelines ahead of a
U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that could signal new
monetary stimulus, a move that would likely power the metal's
recent rally.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
1630 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces decision
on interest rates
1815 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke holds a media
briefing following the FOMC meeting
2350 Bank of Japan Publishes Minutes of May 22-23 Monetary
Policy Meeting
- ECB Governing Council and General Council meeting. No
interest rate announcements scheduled. Meeting to run through to
June 21.
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch Prime Minister
Mark Rutte to discuss the euro zone crisis, and joint financial
and economic policies in the European Union.
(Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by John Mair)