SINGAPORE, June 29 U.S. crude rose on Friday, recovering from an eight-month low, after the European Union announced a $149 billion growth package that could lift the global economy and fuel demand, though a delay by Italy and Spain in signing off on the agreement capped gains.

U.S. crude for August climbed as high as $78.58, but by 2325 GMT had eased back to $78.36 a barrel, up 67 cents.

The front-month contract is on track to post a quarterly loss of nearly 24 percent, however, the biggest since the financial crisis in 2008, hurt as the euro zone crisis hit demand for oil.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Italy and Spain, battling searing market pressure in the euro zone's widening debt crisis, held up agreement on measures to promote growth at a European Union summit on Thursday to demand urgent action to bring down their borrowing costs.

* U.S. oil consumption in April was weaker than expected, the U.S. government said on Thursday, but after months of declines there are signs oil demand may finally be leveling off.

* Norwegian oil production has fallen further due to a strike, with cuts now amounting to 290,000 barrels per day versus 240,000 bpd earlier this week, a top union official said.

* The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries could hold an extraordinary meeting in the third quarter of this year if global crude prices remain low, Venezuela's Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez said.

* Saudi Arabia has reopened an old oil pipeline built by Iraq to bypass Gulf shipping lanes, giving Riyadh scope to export more of its crude from Red Sea terminals should Iran try to block the Strait of Hormuz, industry sources say.

* The United States gave China a six-month reprieve from Iran financial sanctions on Thursday, avoiding a diplomatic spat with a country whose support it needs to try to quell violence in Syria and rein in Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the Obama administration's healthcare overhaul law, while the euro hit a three-week low.

* The U.S. economy grew only modestly in the first quarter, the government confirmed on Thursday in a report that underscored the economy's vulnerability as global growth slows.

Another set of data showed that weekly jobless benefit claims fell, but still remained too high, reflecting weakness in the job market.

* Euro zone economic sentiment fell by more than expected in June, as managers of businesses and in factories across the currency area saw little reason for cheer as the region's economy stalls, even in wealthier, northern nations.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

- CFTC weekly commitment of traders data 1930 GMT

