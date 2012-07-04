SEOUL, July 4 U.S. crude fell toward $87 per
barrel on Wednesday after rising over 4 percent in the prior
session, but supply worries stoked by Iran's threat to block a
key shipping lane and its testing of missiles capable of hitting
Israel are expected to check losses.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude edged down 26 cents to $87.40 a barrel
as of 0039 GMT, after touching a high of $87.77 earlier. It
settled at $87.66 a barrel in the previous session, the highest
close since May 30.
* Brent lost 50 cents to trade at $100.18 after
gaining $3.34 to end at $100.68 a barrel on Tuesday, the highest
settlement since May 31.
* Iran said on Tuesday it had successfully tested
medium-range missiles capable of hitting Israel as a response to
threats of attack, the latest move in a war of nerves with the
West.
* Iran has previously threatened to block the Strait of
Hormuz, through which more than a third of the world's seaborne
oil trade passes, in response to increasingly harsh sanctions by
the United States and its allies intended to force it to curb
its nuclear research programme.
* An oil and gas workers' strike in Norway was another
factor supporting oil prices. The strike has slowed crude
shipments from the world's eighth-largest oil exporter.
Norwegian trade unions put off a decision to escalate an
offshore oil and gas workers strike until Friday.
* U.S. crude oil stocks fell 3 million barrels last week,
industry group the American Petroleum Institute said in a weekly
report released late on Tuesday, more than the drop expected by
analysts.
* Hopes that central banks would act to provide stimulus to
the weakening global economy and short-covering before the July
4 U.S. Independence Day holiday also supported oil prices. The
European Central Bank is expected to cut interest rates to a
record low on Thursday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Euro was last at $1.2603, up from Tuesday's low of
$1.2559. Traders expect the euro to consolidate between
$1.2560/1.2660 in the lead up to the ECB meeting.
* U.S. equities on Tuesday rallied for a third day, also on
expectations for economic stimulus and as oil's price gains
lifted energy shares.
* Asian shares rose on Wednesday as investors kept hopes
high for more monetary policy stimulus to support the faltering
global economy, but trading may be subdued with U.S. markets
closed for the Independence Day holiday.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday (GMT):
0758 EZ Markit Services PMI Jun 2012
0230 China HSBC Services PMI June
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)