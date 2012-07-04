SEOUL, July 4 U.S. crude fell toward $87 per barrel on Wednesday after rising over 4 percent in the prior session, but supply worries stoked by Iran's threat to block a key shipping lane and its testing of missiles capable of hitting Israel are expected to check losses.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude edged down 26 cents to $87.40 a barrel as of 0039 GMT, after touching a high of $87.77 earlier. It settled at $87.66 a barrel in the previous session, the highest close since May 30.

* Brent lost 50 cents to trade at $100.18 after gaining $3.34 to end at $100.68 a barrel on Tuesday, the highest settlement since May 31.

* Iran said on Tuesday it had successfully tested medium-range missiles capable of hitting Israel as a response to threats of attack, the latest move in a war of nerves with the West.

* Iran has previously threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz, through which more than a third of the world's seaborne oil trade passes, in response to increasingly harsh sanctions by the United States and its allies intended to force it to curb its nuclear research programme.

* An oil and gas workers' strike in Norway was another factor supporting oil prices. The strike has slowed crude shipments from the world's eighth-largest oil exporter.

Norwegian trade unions put off a decision to escalate an offshore oil and gas workers strike until Friday.

* U.S. crude oil stocks fell 3 million barrels last week, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said in a weekly report released late on Tuesday, more than the drop expected by analysts.

* Hopes that central banks would act to provide stimulus to the weakening global economy and short-covering before the July 4 U.S. Independence Day holiday also supported oil prices. The European Central Bank is expected to cut interest rates to a record low on Thursday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Euro was last at $1.2603, up from Tuesday's low of $1.2559. Traders expect the euro to consolidate between $1.2560/1.2660 in the lead up to the ECB meeting.

* U.S. equities on Tuesday rallied for a third day, also on expectations for economic stimulus and as oil's price gains lifted energy shares.

* Asian shares rose on Wednesday as investors kept hopes high for more monetary policy stimulus to support the faltering global economy, but trading may be subdued with U.S. markets closed for the Independence Day holiday.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday (GMT):

0758 EZ Markit Services PMI Jun 2012

0230 China HSBC Services PMI June (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)