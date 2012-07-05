SEOUL, July 5 U.S. crude dropped below $87 per barrel on Thursday as grim global economic data painted a gloomy picture for demand, while a firm dollar ahead of a widely expected interest rate cut by the European Central Bank also weighed on oil prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude lost 85 cents at $86.81 a barrel as of 0101 GMT, recovering slightly after dropping more than $1 to $86.50 earlier in the session.

* Brent crude lost 1 cent at $99.76 a barrel after settling down 91 cents at $99.77.

* Surveys on Wednesday showed all of Europe's biggest economies are in recession or heading there, and there is little sign things will improve soon.

* Adding to concerns about the health of the global economy was data showing China's service sector grew at its slowest pace in 10 months in June, the China HSBC services purchasing managers index showed.

* Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale have lowered their 2013 Brent price outlooks on expectations of weak demand due to the gloomy economic climate.

* Investors are now eyeing decisions by the ECB and Bank of England, with expectations that the ECB will cut interest rates to a record low and the BOE will announce new bond buying. The market is also hoping for quantitative easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which could become more likely if there is weak nonfarm payrolls data on Friday.

* Growing tensions between Iran and the west are expected to keep a floor under oil prices. Iran has threatened to destroy U.S. military bases across the Middle East and target Israel within minutes of being attacked, Iranian media reported on Wednesday, as Revolutionary Guards extended test-firing of ballistic missiles into a third day.

* The U.S. Energy Information Administration's inventory data is scheduled to be release later on Thursday, a day later because of a U.S. holiday. Data released by industry group the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday showed U.S. crude oil stocks fell more than expected last week.

* An 11-day strike in Norway's oil sector, which has slowed shipments from the world's eighth-largest exporter, could drag on for weeks, a labour union said on Wednesday after a second round of talks with employers failed to produce a deal over pensions.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro wallowed near one-week lows on Thursday, struggling to find any traction ahead of the European Central Bank's policy decision later in the day. The dollar gained half a percent against a basket of currencies.

* Asian shares eased on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei average opening down 0.3 percent.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: 1100 Britain BOE Bank Rate Jul 2012 1145 EZ ECB rate decision Jul 2012 1430 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1500 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)