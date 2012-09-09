SEOUL, Sept 10 U.S. crude futures slipped on Monday in early Asian trade, disappointed at soft Chinese and U.S. economic data, but the fall was braked by expectations of a third round of U.S. monetary stimulus this week and escalating tensions in the Middle East.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. October crude shed 13 cents at $96.29 a barrel as of 8:35 a.m. on Monday (2335 GMT on Sunday). It rose 89 cents to settle at $96.42 a barrel on Friday.

* Brent October crude gained 15 cents at $114.40 a barrel. It rose 76 cents to settle at $114.25 a barrel on Friday.

* Data on Sunday revealed Chinese factories ran at their slowest rate for 39 months in August, while the U.S. payrolls report on Friday showed jobs growth slowed sharply last month.

* In a Reuters poll conducted after the jobs numbers, economists gave a 60 percent chance to the Fed implementing a fresh round of asset buying, or QE3, at the conclusion of its September 12-13 policy meeting. This compared with 45 percent in a late August poll.

* Asia-Pacific nations including China, the United States and Japan promised measures to boost growth on Sunday and rejected limits on food exports to try to revive the flagging global economy.

* In France, President Francois Hollande on Sunday promised to turn the country's stagnant economy round by 2014 and set himself a year-end deadline to ready labour market reform.

* Violence escalated in the Middle East over the weekend. Two bombs exploded simultaneously on Sunday night next to Syrian army compounds in the northern city of Aleppo, killing and wounding scores of President Bashar al-Assad's soldiers, residents and opposition activists said.

* A series of bombs ripped through mainly Shi'ite Baghdad districts on Sunday after Iraq's fugitive Vice President Tareq al-Hashemi was sentenced to death, ending one of the bloodiest days of the year with more than 100 killed across the country.

The violence and the sentence for Hashemi, a senior Sunni politician, threatened to stoke sectarian tensions in Iraq where a Shi'ite-led government is battling political instability and a Sunni Islamist insurgency nine months after U.S. troops left.

* Germany's foreign minister on Sunday urged Iran to make "substantial offers" to restart nuclear talks with world powers and told Israel allowing the Islamic Republic to get the bomb was "not an option".

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro hovered near four-month highs on Monday, as it stood at $1.2802. The rally in the single currency saw the dollar index slump to a fresh four-month low of 80.151.

* U.S. stocks held steady at four-year highs on Friday, closing out their best week. The S&P closed higher but strength in both the Dow and Nasdaq was limited by blue-chips Intel and Kraft, both of which warned on their profit outlooks.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data are expected on Monday (GMT): 0100 China Exports yy Aug 0100 China Imports yy Aug 0100 China Trade balance Aug 0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Aug 0645 France Industrial output mm Jul