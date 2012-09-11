SEOUL, Sept 11 U.S. crude futures dropped on Tuesday, hurt by weak data from China that raised concerns over demand, though falls continued to be checked by hopes for further stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. October crude had lost 30 cents to $96.24 a barrel by 0047 GMT. It settled up 12 cents at $96.54 a barrel the session before.

* Brent October crude fell 30 cents to $114.51 a barrel, after settling up 56 cents at $114.81 a barrel on Monday.

* China's crude oil imports declined 12.5 percent in August from a year earlier to the lowest daily rate since October 2010, while implied oil demand in the country dropped to 8.92 million barrels per day (bpd), underlining sputtering domestic demand as the global economic outlook darkens.

* China's industrial output growth slowed to 8.9 percent year-on-year in August, the weakest since May 2009, while total imports were down 2.6 percent, against expectations for a 3.5 percent rise.

* U.S. consumer credit fell in July for the first time in nearly a year as Americans reduced credit card debt, a worrisome sign for an economy that has struggled to create jobs.

* The U.S. data follows a report on Friday that showed jobs growth in the country slowed sharply in August, setting the stage for the Fed to pump additional money into the sluggish economy as soon as this week. The central bank kicks off a two-day meeting on Wednesday.

* U.S. crude oil stockpiles likely fell last week, with U.S. Gulf Coast oil production and imports still reeling after Hurricane Isaac, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

* U.S. offshore energy regulators said 7.98 percent of daily oil production and 6.11 percent of daily natural gas output in U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico remained shut on Monday in the aftermath of Isaac.

* Saudi Arabia Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Monday that the recent rise in oil prices is not due to any lack of supply, and the world's top oil exporter would continue to maintain stable oil supplies in cooperation with other Gulf producers and OPEC countries.

* Production from the three big Gulf producers saw a net increase of around 400,000 bpd in August as a sharp rise in Kuwaiti output outweighed cuts by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Gulf industry sources said.

* The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog pressed Iran on Monday to grant his inspectors immediate access to the Parchin military site, where they believe Tehran may have conducted explosives tests relevant to the development of nuclear weapons.

* Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel and the United States were in talks on setting a "clear red line" for Iran's nuclear program, but the two allies remained at odds on Monday over whether to spell out a clear threshold for military action against Tehran.

MARKETS NEWS

* Wall Street stocks fell on Monday as investors locked in gains on a recent rally ahead of possible policy action from the Fed later this week. The benchmark S&P 500 index closed at highs last week not seen in nearly five years.

* Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened down 0.65 percent at 8,811.33 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix shed 0.81 percent to 731.37.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday (GMT): 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1230 U.S. International trade Jul 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly 2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly 2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly :: OPEC OPEC Monthly Report Aug (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Joseph Radford)