SEOUL, Sept 12 U.S. crude futures hovered around
$97 a barrel on Wednesday, with investors cautious ahead of a
ruling by Germany's highest court on the euro zone's new bailout
fund and at the start of a Federal Reserve meeting that may
bring new stimulus measures.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. October crude fell 17 cents to $97 a barrel as
of 0017 GMT. It settled 63 cents higher at $97.17 a barrel on
the previous session.
* Brent October crude dipped 4 cents at $115.36 a
barrel. The contract, which expires on Thursday, settled 59
cents higher at $115.40 a barrel previously.
* Germany's Constitutional Court is expected to give its
approval on Wednesday to the euro zone's new bailout fund while
insisting on guarantees to safeguard German parliamentary
sovereignty and limit Berlin's financial exposure.
* Fed policy makers conclude their two-day meeting on
Thursday and recent weak U.S. economic data has some analysts
and investors expecting the central bank to launch a third round
of bond-buying.
* Such expectation on the stimulus package offset negative
market impacts from Moody's warning on Tuesday that the United
States may lose its top Aaa credit rating if next year's budget
talks do not produce policies that gradually decrease the
country's debt.
* The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said
its production rose by about 260,000 barrels per day in August,
despite a European Union embargo on Iran's exports, due to
higher output from other members of the 12-member group, and
left its demand growth forecast for 2013 unchanged.
* While OPEC highlighted rising output from the exporter
group, the U.S. government ratcheted up price forecasts for oil
on stronger demand. The Energy Information Administration on
Tuesday raised its forecast for 2013 global oil demand growth by
130,000 bpd and lowered its forecast for non-OPEC oil production
for both this year and next.
* U.S. crude inventories rose by 221,000 barrels in the week
to Sept. 7, compared with analysts' expectations for a drawdown
of 2.6 million barrels, data from the American Petroleum
Institute showed on Tuesday.
* The government's weekly report from the EIA is due on
Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT). Ahead of weekly
inventory reports, U.S. crude stocks were pegged to be down 2.6
million barrels, a Reuters survey of analysts showed.
* In a highly unusual rebuff to a close ally, the White
House said on Tuesday that President Barack Obama would not meet
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a U.S. visit
later this month, as tensions escalated over how to deal with
Iran's nuclear program.
MARKETS NEWS
* The Dow industrials closed at the highest level in nearly
five years on Tuesday in a lightly traded session before key
decisions in Germany and the United States that could give
markets a further boost.
* Japan's Nikkei share average edged higher in early
Wednesday trade. The Nikkei edged up 0.2 percent to
8,822.67, while the broader Topix also rose 0.2 percent
to 733.45.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday (GMT):
0530 India Industrial output July
0800 Italy Industrial output July
0800 German court decision on euro zone bailout fund and
budget rules
0900 Euro zone Industrial production July
1230 U.S. Import/export prices August
1230 U.S. World agricultural supply-demand report
1430 U.S. EIA weekly petroleum status
Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting on
monetary policy
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ed Davies)