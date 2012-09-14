SEOUL, Sept 14 U.S. crude futures rose to trade
near $99 a barrel on Friday in early Asian trade, extending
gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would buy $40
billion in mortgage-backed debt per month until the employment
outlook improves.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude gained 40 cents to $98.71 as of 0038
GMT, its highest level since $102.72 on May 4. In the previous
session, it settled up $1.30 at $98.31 a barrel.
* November Brent crude edged up 18 cents to $116.06.
It had settled up 55 cents at $115.88 a barrel, while the
October contract, which expired on Thursday, settled at $116.90,
marking the sixth straight session that the global benchmark has
traded higher.
* The U.S. central bank's decision to tie its controversial
bond buying directly to economic conditions was an unprecedented
step that marked a big escalation in its efforts to drive U.S.
unemployment lower.
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke warned on Thursday
the U.S. economic recovery could be in jeopardy if lawmakers
can't stop automatic year-end spending cuts and tax hikes from
taking effect. He said potent new central bank stimulus efforts
would not be enough to protect the economy from the twin shocks.
* Geopolitical risks have intensified in the oil-producing
Middle East and North Africa, which also supported the oil
markets, as demonstrators attacked U.S. embassies in Yemen and
Egypt on Thursday in protest over a film made in the United
States that demonstrators consider blasphemous to Islam.
American warships headed towards Libya after the U.S.
ambassador there was killed in related violence this week.
* An Iraqi militia that carried out some of the most
prominent attacks on foreigners during the Iraq war threatened
U.S. interests in the country over a film that has triggered
protests in Libya, Egypt and Yemen. Protests erupted in Basra
and Baghdad in Iraq.
* The 35-nation board of the U.N. nuclear watchdog censured
Iran on Thursday for defying international demands to curb
uranium enrichment and failing to address mounting disquiet
about its suspected research into atomic bombs. Israel two days
ago ramped up threats to attack its arch-enemy
Iran.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks surged to multi-year highs on Thursday after
the Federal Reserve's announcement to stimulate the economy. The
Dow and the S&P 500 both closed at their highest levels since
December 2007, while the Nasdaq ended at the highest since
November 2000.
* Japan's Nikkei average climbed 1.3 percent to its highest
level in nearly three weeks above 9,000 in early trade on
Friday. The Nikkei advanced 110.06 points to 9,105.21,
while the broader Topix index rose 1.1 percent to
752.41.
* The dollar wallowed at four-month lows against a basket of
major currencies in Asia on Friday, having suffered a steep fall
after the new stimulus programme from the Federal Reserve
cemented its status as a funding currency for carry trades. The
dollar index fell more than half a percent to as far as
79.180, a level not seen since early May.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday (GMT):
0430 Japan Industrial output revised July
0900 Euro zone Inflation final Aug
1230 U.S. CPI Aug
1230 U.S. Retail sales Aug
1315 U.S. Industrial production Aug
1355 U.S. Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan September
preliminary consumer sentiment
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)