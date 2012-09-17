SINGAPORE, Sept 17 U.S. crude futures hovered just below four-month highs on Monday after a rally in the previous session spurred by the Federal Reserve's move to bolster the U.S. economy with a third round of bond purchases. Concern that rising energy costs could threaten global economic growth kept a lid on further gains. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. crude for October delivery was down 3 cents at $98.97 per barrel by 0036 GMT. London's Brent crude for November delivery gained 7 cents to $116.73. * U.S. crude hit a four-month high of $100.42 on Friday. Brent hit a session peak of $117.95, its loftiest since May 3. * Current oil prices risk pushing back the global economy into recession, the International Energy Agency's chief economist said on Friday. * The Federal Reserve will buy a total of $600 billion of bonds under its new stimulus program announced Thursday, known as QE3, and will look for a U.S. unemployment rate of 7 percent before it halts the program, according to the median of forecasts from a Reuters poll. * Spain told euro zone finance ministers it will set clear deadlines for structural reforms by the end of the month, in a move European diplomats said would pave the way for an aid request before long to help it tackle its debt pile. * Fury about a film that insults the Prophet Mohammad tore across the Middle East after weekly prayers on Friday with protesters attacking U.S. embassies and burning American flags as the Pentagon rushed to bolster security at its missions. * International mediator Lakhdar Brahimi said after talks with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Saturday that the escalating conflict in the country posed a global threat. * The White House embraced recent comments by Saudi Arabia's energy minister some market watchers had taken as a signal that consumer nations need not release emergency petroleum reserves to calm oil prices. * Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Iran was just six to seven months away from the brink of being able to build a nuclear bomb, adding urgency to his demand that President Barack Obama set a "red line" for Tehran in what could deepen the worst U.S.-Israeli rift in decades. MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks held steady on Monday and gold, oil and copper hovered near multi-month highs, after markets rallied late last week on hopes that fresh stimulus measures from the developed world's big central banks will support flagging growth. * The dollar languished near a seven-month trough versus a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday, but recovered some ground against a broadly weaker yen, which faces a central bank that could ease monetary policy this week. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Euro zone current account for July 0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade for July 0900 Euro zone labour costs for Q2 1230 New York Fed Empire State Survey for September (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Himani Sarkar) (luke.pachymuthu@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3573; Reuters Messaging:; luke.pachymuthu.reuters.com@reuters.net)