(Corrects to show time in first bullet point was 2338 GMT, not 1138 GMT)

SINGAPORE Oct 2 U.S. crude eased closer to $92 a barrel on Tuesday, as concerns over the pace of economic recovery in the United States and the possibility of a recession in Europe weighed on investors.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for November delivery was down 14 cents at $92.34 a barrel by 2338 GMT, after settling up 29 cents at $92.48 on Monday.

* A Reuters poll of analysts released Monday forecast a 1.5 million barrel build in crude inventories for the week to Sept. 28, on expectations of a rebound in crude imports. Gasoline and distillate stockpiles are expected to decline slightly.

* A seventh cargo of North Sea Forties crude loading in October has been delayed due to lower-than-expected output, trading sources said on Monday, adding to delays in shipments of the oil that sets the Brent benchmark.

* The Institute for Supply Management (ISM), which reported its index of U.S. national factory activity rose to 51.5 from 49.6 in August, topping expectations for 49.7.

* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Monday the U.S. central bank did not foresee a recession but that growth was too slow to bring down the nation's jobless rate.

* Spain is ready to request a euro zone bailout for its public finances as early as next weekend but Germany has signalled that it should hold off, European officials said on Monday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Wall Street rose after closing out its best third quarter since 2010 on Friday, with the Dow Jones industrial average up 77.98 points, or 0.58 percent, to 13,515.11. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX ended up 3.82 points, or 0.27 percent, to 1,444.49.

* The U.S. dollar fell from a three-week high against major currencies but the yen weakened on Monday after a report of a rise in U.S. manufacturing activity prompted a sell-off in safe-haven currencies.

DATA/EVENTS:

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

0430 Australia RBA announces interest rate decision

1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly

1200 Brazil Industrial output yy Aug

2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly

2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly

2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly

(Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Richard Pullin)