SINGAPORE Oct 12 U.S. crude rose towards $93 a
barrel on Friday, supported by escalating tensions between
Turkey and Syria and supply disruptions at North Sea oil fields.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for November delivery climbed 25 cents
to $92.32 a barrel in early Asia trading, after gaining nearly a
dollar the previous session.
* Turkey was accused by Moscow of endangering Russian lives
after it forced a Syrian passenger plane to land and seized what
it suspected was military equipment being ferried from Russia to
Syria and the embattled government of President Bashar al-Assad.
* North Sea crude oil output from 12 production streams is
set to fall by about 1 percent in November as oilfields return
from maintenance more slowly than expected, adding a source of
support to Brent prices.
* U.S. crude oil stocks rose 1.67 million barrels last week,
twice as much as expected, but a steep drop in distillate stocks
and a less dramatic slip in gasoline stocks kept concerns about
tight fuel supplies in focus.
MARKETS NEWS
* The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits slid last week to the lowest level in more than four
and a half years, according to government data.
* The IMF on Thursday backed giving debt-burdened Greece and
Spain more time to reduce their budget deficits, cautioning that
cutting too far, too fast would do more harm than good.
* Next year offers only a slight improvement for a global
economy hit by recession in Europe and slowing or moribund
growth in Asia and the United States, according to Reuters polls
of hundreds of economists worldwide.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday:
0530 India Industrial Output yy Aug
0900 EZ Industrial production yy Aug
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
0230 U.S. Producer price index Sep
1930 US CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Joseph Radford)