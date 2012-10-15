SEOUL Oct 15 U.S. crude futures fell on Monday in early Asian trade to hold just above $91 a barrel, as worries about the global economy offset the supportive impact of Middle East tensions.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for November delivery dropped 75 cents at $91.11 a barrel as of 0000 GMT, after settling down 21 cents at $91.86 a barrel previously.

* Brent November crude declined 62 cents at $114 a barrel, after settling down $1.09 at $114.62 a barrel.

* World finance leaders on Saturday endorsed a checklist of policy reforms aimed at pressuring Europe and the United States to tackle debt troubles that threaten to choke off global growth.

* Euro zone officials are considering new ways to reduce Greece's huge debts because delays to reforms by Athens and continued recession have put the target of a debt to GDP ratio of 120 percent in 2020 out of reach, euro zone officials said.

* Greece expects to agree a new austerity package with its lenders and for the EU and IMF to bridge their differences on how to cut the country's debt by the time EU leaders meet on Oct. 18-19, Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said.

* German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Sunday that Greece would not default, but warned that if Athens did exit the eurozone it would be damaging not only for the zone as a whole but also for Greece.

* Spain could ask for financial aid from the euro zone next month, euro zone officials said.

* Data over the weekend showed China's exports grew at roughly twice the rate expected in September while imports returned to the path of expansion, suggesting government measures to underpin economic growth are working and additional policy action may not be needed for now.

* Tension between Turkey and Syria intensified. Turkey has banned all Syrian aircraft from its air space as it takes an increasingly firm stance against President Bashar al-Assad, while Syrian rebels said on Sunday they had made more gains in a key province near the Turkish border.

* European Union governments plan to ratchet up sanctions pressure against Iran over its nuclear programme on Monday, approving new measures against Tehran's banking sector, industry and shipping.

* The IEA said that Iran's oil production has fallen to the lowest in more than two decades, with the decline attributed to Western sanctions.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks wrapped up their worst week in four months, led lower on Friday by financial shares as results from Wells Fargo and JPMorgan ignited concerns about shrinking profit margins for big lenders.

* Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened down 0.19 percent at 8,517.77 on Monday, while the broader Topix shed 0.09 percent to 717.66.

* The euro was little changed ahead of yet another summit in the euro zone. Against the greenback, the single currency stood at $1.2955, barely changed from where it closed in New York last week. It edged up slightly against the yen to 101.62 .

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday (GMT):

0130 China CPI Sep

0130 China PPI Sep

0430 Japan Industrial output Aug

1230 U.S. Retail sales Sep

1230 U.S. New York Fed Empire State Survey

1400 U.S. Business inventories Aug (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho)