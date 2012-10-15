SEOUL Oct 15 U.S. crude futures fell on Monday
in early Asian trade to hold just above $91 a barrel, as worries
about the global economy offset the supportive impact of Middle
East tensions.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for November delivery dropped 75 cents
at $91.11 a barrel as of 0000 GMT, after settling down 21 cents
at $91.86 a barrel previously.
* Brent November crude declined 62 cents at $114 a
barrel, after settling down $1.09 at $114.62 a barrel.
* World finance leaders on Saturday endorsed a checklist of
policy reforms aimed at pressuring Europe and the United States
to tackle debt troubles that threaten to choke off global
growth.
* Euro zone officials are considering new ways to reduce
Greece's huge debts because delays to reforms by Athens and
continued recession have put the target of a debt to GDP ratio
of 120 percent in 2020 out of reach, euro zone officials said.
* Greece expects to agree a new austerity package with its
lenders and for the EU and IMF to bridge their differences on
how to cut the country's debt by the time EU leaders meet on
Oct. 18-19, Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras
said.
* German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Sunday
that Greece would not default, but warned that if Athens did
exit the eurozone it would be damaging not only for the zone as
a whole but also for Greece.
* Spain could ask for financial aid from the euro zone next
month, euro zone officials said.
* Data over the weekend showed China's exports grew at
roughly twice the rate expected in September while imports
returned to the path of expansion, suggesting government
measures to underpin economic growth are working and additional
policy action may not be needed for now.
* Tension between Turkey and Syria intensified. Turkey has
banned all Syrian aircraft from its air space as it takes an
increasingly firm stance against President Bashar al-Assad,
while Syrian rebels said on Sunday they had made more gains in a
key province near the Turkish border.
* European Union governments plan to ratchet up sanctions
pressure against Iran over its nuclear programme on Monday,
approving new measures against Tehran's banking sector, industry
and shipping.
* The IEA said that Iran's oil production has fallen to the
lowest in more than two decades, with the decline attributed to
Western sanctions.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks wrapped up their worst week in four months,
led lower on Friday by financial shares as results from Wells
Fargo and JPMorgan ignited concerns about shrinking profit
margins for big lenders.
* Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened down 0.19
percent at 8,517.77 on Monday, while the broader Topix
shed 0.09 percent to 717.66.
* The euro was little changed ahead of yet another summit in
the euro zone. Against the greenback, the single currency stood
at $1.2955, barely changed from where it closed in New
York last week. It edged up slightly against the yen to 101.62
.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday (GMT):
0130 China CPI Sep
0130 China PPI Sep
0430 Japan Industrial output Aug
1230 U.S. Retail sales Sep
1230 U.S. New York Fed Empire State Survey
1400 U.S. Business inventories Aug
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho)