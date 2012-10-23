TOKYO Oct 23 U.S. crude futures rose above $89
in early Asian trade on Tuesday, recovering from a two-week low
in the previous session as focus switches back to supply
concerns on growing violence in the Middle East from worries
about the health of the global economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for December delivery had climbed 51
cents to $89.16 a barrel by 0005 GMT, after settling down $1.79
at $88.65.
* Brent December crude advanced 21 cents to $109.65
a barrel. It settled down 70 cents at $109.44 a barrel on
Monday, marking a fifth straight day of declines.
* At least seven people were killed and dozens wounded in
gunbattles in the Lebanese capital Beirut and coastal Tripoli on
Monday in further unrest linked to the conflict in neighbouring
Syria, security and hospital sources said.
* A bottleneck at a major oil pipeline has led to stoppages
at refineries in Germany and the Czech Republic, further
limiting Europe's tight fuel supply ahead of winter and
underpinning diesel prices already near record highs.
* OPEC is likely to find reaching a consensus difficult in
talks this week on selecting its new secretary general,
delegates to the producer group said, due to rivalry between
Saudi Arabia and Iran over its top administrative post.
* In considering whether to extend a new series of six-month
exemptions to Washington's oil sanctions, President Barack Obama
must decide whether China, India, South Korea and other nations
have done enough to wean themselves from Iranian oil.
* Canada's Progress Energy Resources Corp sought to
reassure investors on Monday that its proposed takeover by
Malaysia's Petronas was not dead in the water, saying
the two companies would start new talks this week to address the
Canadian government's concerns.
* Rosneft tightened its grip on Russia's oil
industry on Monday with a $55 billion deal to buy TNK-BP that
also makes Britain's BP a one-fifth shareholder in the
state-controlled company.
MARKETS NEWS
* The Dow industrials and the S&P 500 ended flat on Monday
after a late-day bounce, as worries about slower global growth
hitting corporate sales were offset by earnings that beat
expectations.
* Japan's Nikkei average rose 0.61 percent on Tuesday.
* The dollar strengthened to 80 yen on Tuesday for the first
time since early July after sources said the Bank of Japan was
leaning toward easing monetary policy when it meets next week.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:
0645 France Business climate for October
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
1300 Canada BoC rate decision
1400 Richmond Fed manufacturing, services indexes
1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence for October
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
U.S. Federal Reserve begins two-day monetary policy meeting
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)