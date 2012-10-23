TOKYO Oct 23 U.S. crude futures rose above $89 in early Asian trade on Tuesday, recovering from a two-week low in the previous session as focus switches back to supply concerns on growing violence in the Middle East from worries about the health of the global economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for December delivery had climbed 51 cents to $89.16 a barrel by 0005 GMT, after settling down $1.79 at $88.65.

* Brent December crude advanced 21 cents to $109.65 a barrel. It settled down 70 cents at $109.44 a barrel on Monday, marking a fifth straight day of declines.

* At least seven people were killed and dozens wounded in gunbattles in the Lebanese capital Beirut and coastal Tripoli on Monday in further unrest linked to the conflict in neighbouring Syria, security and hospital sources said.

* A bottleneck at a major oil pipeline has led to stoppages at refineries in Germany and the Czech Republic, further limiting Europe's tight fuel supply ahead of winter and underpinning diesel prices already near record highs.

* OPEC is likely to find reaching a consensus difficult in talks this week on selecting its new secretary general, delegates to the producer group said, due to rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran over its top administrative post.

* In considering whether to extend a new series of six-month exemptions to Washington's oil sanctions, President Barack Obama must decide whether China, India, South Korea and other nations have done enough to wean themselves from Iranian oil.

* Canada's Progress Energy Resources Corp sought to reassure investors on Monday that its proposed takeover by Malaysia's Petronas was not dead in the water, saying the two companies would start new talks this week to address the Canadian government's concerns.

* Rosneft tightened its grip on Russia's oil industry on Monday with a $55 billion deal to buy TNK-BP that also makes Britain's BP a one-fifth shareholder in the state-controlled company.

MARKETS NEWS

* The Dow industrials and the S&P 500 ended flat on Monday after a late-day bounce, as worries about slower global growth hitting corporate sales were offset by earnings that beat expectations.

* Japan's Nikkei average rose 0.61 percent on Tuesday.

* The dollar strengthened to 80 yen on Tuesday for the first time since early July after sources said the Bank of Japan was leaning toward easing monetary policy when it meets next week.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

0645 France Business climate for October

1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales

1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales

1300 Canada BoC rate decision

1400 Richmond Fed manufacturing, services indexes

1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence for October

2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks

U.S. Federal Reserve begins two-day monetary policy meeting (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)