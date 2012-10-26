(Corrects contract in paragraph 2 to December from November)

TOKYO Oct 26 U.S. crude futures steadied around $86 a barrel in early Asian trade on Friday after rising the previous session on concerns a hurricane could hit the U.S. Northeast, forcing refineries there to reduce output of gasoline and heating oil.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. December crude had fallen 2 cents to $86.03 a barrel as of 0032 GMT, after settling 32 cents higher at $86.05 a barrel on Thursday. The U.S. benchmark traded between $85.92 and $86.29 on Friday and is poised to slide 4 percent this week, the most since the week ended Sept. 23.

* Brent December crude was up 1 cent at $108.50 a barrel. It rose for the first time in eight days on Thursday, adding 64 cents to close at $108.49 a barrel

* Hurricane Sandy swelled into a major threat to much of the U.S. East Coast on Thursday after lashing Cuba with heavy rains and tree-toppling winds and swirling through the Bahamas, U.S. forecasters said.

* U.S. business investment showed signs of stalling in September, an indication that worries over a possible sharp tightening in the federal budget are already weighing on the economy.

* Loans to euro zone companies dropped significantly in September as the euro debt crisis and a darkening economic outlook dampened their appetite to borrow, while European Central Banks efforts to encourage lending showed little impact.

* China's factory output should grow faster in the last three months of 2012 than in the third quarter, though the recovery remains clouded by uncertainty in export markets, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Thursday.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks eked out small gains on Thursday in another uninspiring session on Wall Street, with worries about weak business spending keeping investors wary.

* Japan's Nikkei share average eased slightly at Friday's open after disappointing results from Apple Inc compounded pessimism about forecast profit falls from the likes of Canon Inc, though expectations of central bank monetary easing limited the fall.

* The yen languished at four-month lows versus the dollar on Friday, on track for a second week of losses as markets geared up for the Bank of Japan to ease policy next week, while a rebound in UK growth helped shore up sterling.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

1230 U.S. GDP Q3

1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly