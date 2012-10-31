SINGAPORE Oct 31 U.S. crude held steady near $86 a barrel on Wednesday as East Coast refineries gradually resumed operations after Hurricane Sandy departed, leaving the region hard hit and with weaker fuel demand limiting gains in oil prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for December delivery edged up 3 cents to $85.71 a barrel by 0019 GMT after settling on Tuesday at its lowest since July. The front-month contract is set to post its biggest monthly loss since May as concerns about slowing global economic growth stoked fears of lower fuel demand.

* U.S. gasoline futures for November were up 2.3 percent at $2.7906 a gallon after a fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon in a residual hydrotreater at BP Plc's 400,780 barrel-per-day Texas City, Texas, refinery.

* Brent crude for December was down 12 cents at $108.96 a barrel.

* Millions of people were left reeling in the aftermath of the whipping winds and heavy rains of the massive storm on Tuesday, as New York City and many parts of the eastern United States struggled with flooding and extensive power outages.

* The second-largest refinery on the U.S. East Coast suffered some flooding and a power outage from Hurricane Sandy, and two smaller plants also lost power, as glitches threatened to slow the recovery in fuel supplies disrupted by the massive storm.

* Hurricane Sandy slowed or shut a half-dozen U.S. nuclear power plants, while the nation's oldest facility declared a rare "alert" after the record storm surge pushed flood waters high enough to endanger a key cooling system.

* U.S. crude oil inventories rose slightly more than expected last week while distillate inventories dropped sharply even as refinery operations jumped, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed. Crude inventories increased by 2.1 million barrels in the week to Oct. 26, according to the API.

* The U.S. Energy Department delayed its weekly petroleum inventory report by a day due to Hurricane Sandy.

* Spain has become a net diesel exporter for the first time on record this year as demand has collapsed at home and major refinery upgrades have boosted production capacity, the country's strategic oil reserves corporation (CORES) said.

MARKETS NEWS

* World shares rose modestly in subdued trading on Tuesday as investors and traders readied for U.S. markets to reopen after a massive storm that wrought destruction across the eastern United States.

* The yen drifted off a one-week high against the dollar on Wednesday thanks to a general improvement in risk appetite, paring gains made after the Bank of Japan balked at delivering bolder action to kickstart growth.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

- 0700 GMT Germany September retail sales

- 1345 GMT U.S. Chicago Oct PMI (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)