SINGAPORE Nov 1 U.S. crude hovered just above
$86 a barrel on Thursday, supported by the restart of some
refineries in storm-hit northeast United States while investors
await government oil inventory and employment data for price
direction.
China, the world's second largest oil consumer, is also due
to release its October manufacturing data and if it shows
factory activity accelerating at its fastest pace in five months
as expected, that could lift oil prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for December delivery was at $86.19 a
barrel by 0005 GMT, down 5 cents. The front-month contract slid
6.45 percent in October, the biggest monthly loss since May, on
concerns of lower fuel demand in a slowing global economy.
* U.S. gasoline futures for December was up 0.09
percent to $2.6326 a gallon, supported by supply disruption in
the East Coast as a key refinery remained shut.
* Fuel supplies on the U.S. East Coast showed signs of
improving on Wednesday as power was restored to a key energy hub
in New Jersey, although a key pipeline may remain out of service
until Friday and the second-largest refinery was unable to say
when it might resume production.
Phillips 66 confirmed it had restored power to its
238,000-barrel-per-day Bayway refinery in New Jersey after
Hurricane Sandy's storm surge caused "some" flooding at the
plant and cut its power. But executives provided no damage
assessment or time frame for resuming output.
The refinery could resume operations next week at the
earliest as it deals with electrical equipment damaged by
flooding and boosts power supply that is currently too weak to
run key units, sources familiar with the plant's operations
said.
* Drivers and homeowners scrambled to secure fuel for their
cars and generators in the U.S. Northeast on Wednesday as
storm-hit gasoline stations started to run dry.
* U.S. oil demand in August was slightly stronger than
previously estimated, but still down nearly 1 percent from a
year ago, the U.S. government said.
* OPEC oil output has risen slightly in October as extra
supplies from Iraq, Angola and Libya have offset disruptions in
Nigeria and a further decline in Iran to its lowest in two
decades, a Reuters survey found on Wednesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Wall Street resumed trading on Wednesday with shares
ending near break-even after monster storm Sandy forced a
two-day closure due to weather for the first time since 1888,
but U.S. gasoline futures surged in the face of potentially
long-term supply disruptions at the East Coast's second-largest
refinery.
* The euro and commodity currencies got off to a steadier
start on Thursday following a choppy session overnight.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
- 0100 GMT China NBS Oct manufacturing PMI
- 1230 GMT U.S. weekly jobless claims
- 1100/1500 GMT U.S. EIA weekly petroleum stocks and output
report
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)