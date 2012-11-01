SINGAPORE Nov 1 U.S. crude hovered just above $86 a barrel on Thursday, supported by the restart of some refineries in storm-hit northeast United States while investors await government oil inventory and employment data for price direction.

China, the world's second largest oil consumer, is also due to release its October manufacturing data and if it shows factory activity accelerating at its fastest pace in five months as expected, that could lift oil prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for December delivery was at $86.19 a barrel by 0005 GMT, down 5 cents. The front-month contract slid 6.45 percent in October, the biggest monthly loss since May, on concerns of lower fuel demand in a slowing global economy.

* U.S. gasoline futures for December was up 0.09 percent to $2.6326 a gallon, supported by supply disruption in the East Coast as a key refinery remained shut.

* Fuel supplies on the U.S. East Coast showed signs of improving on Wednesday as power was restored to a key energy hub in New Jersey, although a key pipeline may remain out of service until Friday and the second-largest refinery was unable to say when it might resume production.

Phillips 66 confirmed it had restored power to its 238,000-barrel-per-day Bayway refinery in New Jersey after Hurricane Sandy's storm surge caused "some" flooding at the plant and cut its power. But executives provided no damage assessment or time frame for resuming output.

The refinery could resume operations next week at the earliest as it deals with electrical equipment damaged by flooding and boosts power supply that is currently too weak to run key units, sources familiar with the plant's operations said.

* Drivers and homeowners scrambled to secure fuel for their cars and generators in the U.S. Northeast on Wednesday as storm-hit gasoline stations started to run dry.

* U.S. oil demand in August was slightly stronger than previously estimated, but still down nearly 1 percent from a year ago, the U.S. government said.

* OPEC oil output has risen slightly in October as extra supplies from Iraq, Angola and Libya have offset disruptions in Nigeria and a further decline in Iran to its lowest in two decades, a Reuters survey found on Wednesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Wall Street resumed trading on Wednesday with shares ending near break-even after monster storm Sandy forced a two-day closure due to weather for the first time since 1888, but U.S. gasoline futures surged in the face of potentially long-term supply disruptions at the East Coast's second-largest refinery.

* The euro and commodity currencies got off to a steadier start on Thursday following a choppy session overnight.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

- 0100 GMT China NBS Oct manufacturing PMI

- 1230 GMT U.S. weekly jobless claims

- 1100/1500 GMT U.S. EIA weekly petroleum stocks and output report (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)