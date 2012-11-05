PERTH Nov 5 U.S. crude futures hovered just under $85 a barrel in early Asian trading on Monday, as investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. elections on Tuesday.

President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney were locked in a dead heat in the White House race, at a time when global markets are worried about U.S. budget uncertainty with looming spending cuts and tax hikes threatening to push the world's biggest economy back into recession.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for December delivery rose 1 cents at 0116 GMT, after settling lower in New York on Friday.

* Brent oil could fall further to $104.45 per barrel, a Reuters technical analysis showed Monday.

* Finance chiefs of leading economies pressed the United States on Sunday to avert a rush of spending cuts and tax hikes that could hurt global output next year at the G20 meeting in Mexico City, though some countries still saw Europe's debt crisis as the No. 1 danger.

* Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has raised its Arab Light crude price for Asian buyers in November by 20 cents, state-owned company Saudi Aramco said on Sunday.

* The bullish money held by hedge funds and other big speculators in U.S. commodities fell by $8 billion this week -- the biggest weekly decline in nearly six months -- after Hurricane Sandy's devastating hit on the U.S. East Coast, data showed on Friday.

* Fuel shortages and power outages lingered nearly a week after one of the worst storms in U.S. history flooded homes in coastal neighborhoods, leaving many without heat and in need of shelter.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares fell on Monday, tracking a sell-off in global shares late last week, as investors continued to shed risk ahead of the closely fought U.S. presidential election and looked past a strong U.S. jobs data to fragile economic growth worldwide.

* The U.S. dollar hovered around two-month highs against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday as investors sought the safe-haven currency given uncertainty surrounding the U.S. presidential election.

* Gold nudged up on Monday, recovering after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data dampened hopes for additional monetary easing and sent gold to a two-month low in the previous session.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday:

1600 U.S. ISM N-Mfg PMI Oct

1600 U.S. ISM N-Mfg Bus Act Oct (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Richard Pullin)