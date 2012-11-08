PERTH Nov 8 U.S. crude futures rose slightly
toward $85 a barrel in Asian trading on Thursday, as the market
rebounded after a 5 percent slide on Wednesday, and as a new
storm hit the East Coast of the United States.
The rebound in oil prices also comes as investors switched
their focus from the U.S. elections back to economic threats in
the United States and Europe.
The re-elected U.S. President Obama, a Democrat, and
Republicans who kept their majority in the U.S. House of
Representatives, must cut a deal to avert the "fiscal cliff" -
$600 billion in automatic tax increases and spending cuts set to
kick in on Jan. 1 that economists warn could spur a recession.
In Europe, Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the ECB
expects the euro zone economy to remain weak "in the near term,"
stirring worries about the impact on fuel consumption that have
weighed on markets throughout the year.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for December delivery rose 36 cents to
$84.80 per barrel by 0112 GMT, after dropping nearly 5 percent
to $84.44 per barrel in New York on Wednesday.
* London Brent crude rose 37 cents to $107.19 per
barrel.
* Brent is expected to rebound moderately to $108.20
per barrel as the fall from the Wednesday high of $111.64 was
too sharp, according to technical analysis.
* A wintry storm dropped snow and rain on the U.S. Northeast
on Wednesday, bringing dangerous winds and knocking out power in
a region where hundreds of thousands were still in the dark
after Superstorm Sandy.
* President Barack Obama had little time to savor victory on
Wednesday after voters gave him a second term in the White House
where he faces urgent economic challenges, a looming fiscal
showdown and a still-divided Congress able to block his every
move.
* U.S. crude and refined product stocks rose last week in
spite of inventory drops on the East Coast, where Hurricane
Sandy interrupted imports, refining activity and fuel supply
chains.
* Tensions in the Middle East continued to flare, Syrian
rebels fired mortars at President Bashar al-Assad's palace in
Damascus on Wednesday but missed, in an attack underlining the
growing boldness of forces fighting to end his family's 42 years
in power.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares fell on Thursday as investors worried about
the fiscal crisis in the United States and the European
economy's further deterioration, underpinning safe-haven
currencies such as the yen and dollar.
* The safe-haven yen hovered near a one-month high versus
the euro on Thursday, having rallied broadly amid a rout in risk
appetite as markets fretted about the U.S. fiscal issues now the
presidential election was over.
* Gold traded little changed on Thursday, with initial
momentum after U.S. President Barack Obama's re-election giving
way to concerns about the country's fiscal problems, boosting
the greenback and weighing on bullion.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
0700 Germany Trade data Sep
0745 France Trade data Sep
1200 Britain BOE rate decision
1245 Euro zone ECB rate decision
1330 Euro zone ECB's Draghi holds news conference
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
