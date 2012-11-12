SINGAPORE Nov 12 U.S. oil futures were steady in early Asian trade on Monday as upbeat economic data from the United States and China renewed hopes of stronger demand, while concerns over U.S. fiscal woes weighed on prices.

U.S. crude gained 2 cents to $86.09 by 0001 GMT after ending the week 1.5 percent higher and snapping three straight weeks of losses. Brent slipped 19 cents to $109.21.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China announced on Saturday that it is effectively turning the corner on the economy and likely to meet its growth target for the year, more good news for Communist Party policy makers meeting in Beijing to anoint new leaders for the next decade.

* Implied oil demand in China, the world's second-largest fuel user, grew 6.5 percent in October from a year earlier, close to September's record high as demand was underpinned by fuel inventory building and new production capacity.

* The global oil market is in good shape and Saudi Arabia is happy with the current oil price, Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Sunday, expressing satisfaction with a Gulf Arab effort that hast kept prices in check.

* The Greek parliament approved an austerity budget for next year on Sunday, allowing it to extend its international financial bailout and avoid bankruptcy.

* Syria's fractious opposition finally put aside fierce arguments to rally behind a new leader within a new coalition that its Western and Arab backers hope can topple Bashar al-Assad and take over the country.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro held above a two-month low in early Asian trading on Monday after Greece's ruling coalition secured enough votes in parliament on Sunday to approve the 2013 budget law, but its gains were seen limited ahead of a meeting by euro zone finance ministers later in the session.

* Japan's Nikkei average is likely to tread in a tight range on Monday as upbeat economic data from the United States and China counters uncertainty over U.S. fiscal woes that threaten to push the world's largest economy into recession.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday:

-0030 Australia housing finance September

-0700 Germany wholesale price index October

(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Ed Davies)