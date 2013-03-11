SINGAPORE, March 11 U.S. crude futures slipped in early Asian trade on Monday as data over the weekend from China pointed to an uneven economic recovery in the world's second-biggest oil consumer, while a stronger dollar weighed on prices.

U.S. oil slipped 26 cents to $91.69 a barrel by 0017 GMT, after settling 39 cents higher and ending the week 0.3 percent lower. Brent futures extended the previous session's losses and fell 37 cents to $110.48.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China's uneven economic recovery signals a looming dilemma for policymakers as official data released at the weekend showed inflation at a 10-month high in February while factory output and consumer spending were weaker than forecast.

* U.S. employers added a greater-than-expected 236,000 workers to their payrolls in February and the jobless rate fell to a four-year low, offering a bright signal on the economy's health.

* Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles will challenge the late Hugo Chavez's preferred successor for the presidency of the South American OPEC nation next month, sources said on Sunday, setting the stage for a bitter campaign.

* Syrian rebels broke through government lines to ease a siege of their positions in the strategic central city of Homs on Sunday despite coming under fierce aerial bombardment, opposition campaigners said.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar hovered near a 3 1/2-year high against the yen and held an upper hand against other major currencies on Monday after remarkable growth in U.S. employment added to optimism on the U.S. economy.

* U.S. stocks closed out a historic week with another day of gains on Friday, as the Dow hit yet another record closing high on a payrolls report that surpassed even the most optimistic forecasts.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday:

- 0700 Germany Trade balance

- 0745 France Industrial output

- 0900 Italy Final Q4 GDP

- 1400 U.S. Employment trends (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Richard Pullin)