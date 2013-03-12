(Fixes typo in first paragraph) SINGAPORE, March 12 U.S. crude futures slipped in early Asian trade on Tuesday on worries stockpiles in the world's largest oil consumer may have risen for an eighth straight week, while a stronger dollar put additional pressure on prices. U.S. oil slipped 4 cents to $92.02 a barrel by 0022 GMT, after settling 11 cents higher. Brent crude slipped 9 cents to $110.13, after ending 63 cents lower. FUNDAMENTALS * Growing imports led to U.S. crude inventories rising 2.4 million barrels in the week to March 8, a survey of six analysts in a preliminary Reuters poll showed ahead of weekly inventory reports from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday and the EIA on Wednesday. * Iran's crude oil exports in March may plunge by a quarter from a month earlier to the lowest since tight Western sanctions came into effect in 2012, industry sources said, squeezing income for Tehran as sanctions cast doubt over its future revenues. * Most U.S. cash crude oil differentials were steady on Monday as crude futures saw choppy trading and the spread between Brent and U.S. crude futures narrowed. * South Sudan's president has ordered his soldiers to pull out of a buffer zone area on the border with Sudan as agreed at African Union-brokered talks, the army spokesman said. * The U.S. gasoline refining margin, or crack, tracked against European Brent crude futures RB-LCO1=R hit its highest level since May 2007 at $27.05 per barrel on Monday, as the U.S. bioethanol credit market peaks. MARKETS NEWS * Wall Street rose on Monday, lifting the Dow to another record and giving the S&P 500 its seventh straight advance as early weakness enticed buyers. The gains briefly lifted the benchmark S&P 500 index to its highest intraday level since October 2007. * The yen carved out a fresh 3-1/2 year low versus the greenback on Tuesday and fell to a 4-1/2 year trough on the Australian dollar as investors reacted to a media report that the Bank of Japan might deliver bold stimulus sooner than expected. DATA/EVENTS * The following data is expected on Tuesday: - 0500 Japan Consumer confidence index - 0530 India Industrial output - 1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism index - 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales - 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales - 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Himani Sarkar)