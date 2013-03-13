SINGAPORE, March 13 U.S. crude futures rose in
early Asian trade on Wednesday on a surprise fall stockpiles in
the world's largest oil consumer the United States, gaining for
a fifth day in the longest daily winning streak since
mid-December.
U.S. oil gained 19 cents to $92.73 a barrel by 0015
GMT, after ending 48 cents higher. Brent inched 7 cents
higher to $92.72, after settling 57 cents lower.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude and refined fuel inventories fell last week as
crude imports decreased and refineries processed less, data from
industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed. Crude
inventories fell by 1.4 million barrels compared with analyst
expectations for a 2.3 million barrel rise.
* The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) cut its
2013 world oil demand forecast slightly in its monthly report,
but also cut the forecast for non-OPEC output.
* President Barack Obama's charm offensive to end
Washington's budget wars hit a bump on Tuesday when Republicans
and Democrats in Congress offered up vastly different plans to
slash long-term deficits.
* South Sudan said on Tuesday it would be ready to restart
oil production within three weeks after finalising a deal to
resolve bitter border and security disputes with its neighbour
and long-time foe Sudan.
* Oil majors Total and Royal Dutch Shell
said a three-day-old strike by the oil workers' union in Gabon
has not affected their operations, despite union reports to the
contrary.
MARKETS NEWS
* Gold had its biggest gain in two weeks on Tuesday after a
top European Central Bank official said the euro zone crisis was
not over, and copper and other base metals rallied too, sending
commodities higher for a third day in a row.
* The iconic Dow eked out another all-time record high on
Tuesday but global equity markets slid, while the yen rose from
a 3-1/2-year low against the U.S. dollar for the first time in a
week.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
- 1000 Euro zone Industrial production
- 1230 U.S. Import/export prices
- 1230 U.S. Retail sales
- 1400 U.S. Business inventories
- 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report
- 1800 U.S. Federal budget
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Ed Davies)