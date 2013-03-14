SINGAPORE, March 14 U.S. crude futures fell in
early Asian trade on Thursday on a bigger-than-expected rise in
stockpiles in the world's top oil consumer, the United States,
and as the International Energy Agency trimmed its oil demand
growth forecast.
The U.S. benchmark slipped 20 cents to $92.32 a
barrel by 0007 GMT, after ending 2 cents lower and snapping four
days of gains. Brent fell 16 cents to $108.36, slipping
for the fifth straight day.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude inventories rose last week on increased
imports, and gasoline fell as refineries processed less oil,
data from the Energy Information Administration showed. Crude
inventories rose 2.62 million barrels compared with analysts'
expectations for a rise of 2.3 million barrels.
* Soaring U.S. oil production should be enough to allow
consumers withstand most potential supply shocks, the
International Energy Agency (IEA) said, as it cut estimates for
global oil demand.
* President Barack Obama met with his toughest critics in
Washington - House of Representatives Republicans - and made
little headway in convincing them to accept his demand for tax
increases as part of a deficit-reduction deal.
* U.S. retail sales expanded at their fastest clip in five
months in February, the latest sign of momentum for an economy
facing headwinds from higher taxes and pricier gasoline.
* The United States extended 180-day waivers on Iran
sanctions to Japan and 10 European Union nations in exchange for
their cutting purchases of the OPEC nation's crude oil,
Secretary of State John Kerry said.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar climbed to a seven-month high against a basket
of currencies on Wednesday and the blue chip Dow Jones stock
index rose for a ninth straight session to notch yet another
record after U.S. retail sales data stoked optimism on the
economy.
* Commodities fell on Wednesday, snapping four straight days
of gains, with a strong dollar and a general slowdown in demand
pressuring prices for oil, metals and most crops.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
- 1000 Euro zone Employment
- 1230 U.S. PPI inflation
- 1230 U.S. Current account
- 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)