TOKYO, March 21 U.S. crude inched down toward $93 a barrel on Thursday amid uncertainty whether Cyprus could avert a financial meltdown, but the Federal Reserve's reassurance that it would keep supporting the world's largest economy limited losses.

* NYMEX crude for new front-month May delivery was down 23 cents at $93.27 a barrel by 0003 GMT. U.S. crude for April delivery expired on Wednesday, rising 80 cents to $92.96.

* London Brent crude for May delivery was down 31 cents at $108.41 a barrel, after settling up $1.27.

* The Federal Reserve wrapped up a two-day meeting on Wednesday by pressing forward with its aggressive efforts to stimulate the U.S. economy, saying it would take into account risks posed by its policies but also how much progress it was making in lowering unemployment.

* Cyprus considered nationalising pension funds and ordered banks to stay shut till next week to avert financial chaos after it rejected the terms of a European Union bailout and turned to Russia for aid.

* Oil prices got support after the U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday that crude stocks fell by 1.3 million barrels last week, compared with the 2.0 million-barrel increase analysts had expected.

* The EIA report also showed declines in U.S. gasoline and distillate fuel stocks, although these were smaller than analysts expected.

* U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 snapping a three-day losing streak.

* The dollar index was little changed on Thursday, but off a seven-month high of 82.606 set recently. Traders expect the index's downside will be limited while worries about Cyprus persist.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar