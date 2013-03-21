TOKYO, March 22 U.S. crude futures stood little changed on Friday to hold above $92 a barrel after falling more than 1 percent a day earlier as investors waited to see if Cyprus can strike a bailout deal by Monday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for May delivery was up 3 cents at $92.48 a barrel by 2339 GMT, after settling down $1.05 at $92.45 on Thursday.

* London Brent crude for May delivery was untraded, after settling down $1.25 at $107.47.

* The European Union gave Cyprus till Monday to raise the billions of euros it needs to secure an international bailout or face a collapse of its financial system that could push it out of the euro currency zone.

The European Central Bank, which has kept Cyprus's banks operating with a liquidity lifeline, said the government had until Monday to get a deal in place, or funds would be cut off.

* Adding to concerns about Europe, the euro zone's economic downturn has deepened in March - even before the Cyprus crisis became acute - data from survey compiler Markit showed.

* The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits edged higher last week, but a trend reading dropped to its lowest in five years.

Business conditions in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region rose to the highest level since September, according to a survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, and U.S. housing market data also pointed to a recovery.

* Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned on Thursday that the Islamic Republic would destroy the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa if its nuclear infrastructure came under attack from the Jewish state.

* Russia said on Thursday that Iran and six global powers made progress in expert-level talks this week to ease the standoff over Tehran's nuclear program, but noted that there was no breakthrough and said the risk remained that the talks could unravel.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as Oracle's revenue fell far short of expectations and worries intensified about the effect of Cyprus' troubles on the euro zone.

* The yen held firm on Friday as investors scrambled to cover bearish positions after the new Bank of Japan governor played down the chances of an emergency meeting, while dour economic news and Cyprus debt crisis kept the euro pressured.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

- 0745 France Business climate March

- 0900 Germany Ifo business climate March

- 1430 U.S. ECRI weekly index

- 1930 U.S. CFTC positions data (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)