TOKYO, March 27 U.S. crude futures were steady above $96 a barrel near a one-month high reached on Tuesday after robust data pointed to an improved U.S. economy, but concerns about an unprecedented bailout for Cyprus capped gains.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for May delivery was down 19 cents at $96.15 a barrel by 0012 GMT. It settled up $1.53 at $96.34 on Tuesday after earlier touching $96.45.

* London Brent crude for May delivery was up 6 cents at $109.42, after finishing $1.19 higher at $109.36 a barrel the previous session.

* Orders for long-lasting U.S.-made goods surged last month and home prices posted their biggest year-on-year gain in six and a half years in January, the latest signs the U.S. economy regained momentum early in the first quarter.

* Cyprus is expected to complete capital control measures on Wednesday to prevent a run on the banks by depositors anxious about their savings after the country agreed a painful rescue package with international lenders.

* A U.S. government official said on Tuesday that it was too soon to draw conclusions on financial stability from the bailout of Cyprus, which has rattled markets globally over the past week and a half.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the Dow climbing more than 100 points to another record close and the S&P 500 coming within striking distance of its all-time closing high, as the strong data on home prices and manufacturing fed optimism about the economy.

* The euro hovered near a four-month low against the dollar on Tuesday.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment

0700 Germany Import prices

0900 Italy Industrial orders

1000 Euro zone Business climate

1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment

1400 U.S. Pending home sales

1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)