TOKYO, March 27 U.S. crude futures were steady
above $96 a barrel near a one-month high reached on Tuesday
after robust data pointed to an improved U.S. economy, but
concerns about an unprecedented bailout for Cyprus capped gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for May delivery was down 19 cents at
$96.15 a barrel by 0012 GMT. It settled up $1.53 at $96.34 on
Tuesday after earlier touching $96.45.
* London Brent crude for May delivery was up 6 cents
at $109.42, after finishing $1.19 higher at $109.36 a barrel the
previous session.
* Orders for long-lasting U.S.-made goods surged last month
and home prices posted their biggest year-on-year gain in six
and a half years in January, the latest signs the U.S. economy
regained momentum early in the first quarter.
* Cyprus is expected to complete capital control measures on
Wednesday to prevent a run on the banks by depositors anxious
about their savings after the country agreed a painful rescue
package with international lenders.
* A U.S. government official said on Tuesday that it was too
soon to draw conclusions on financial stability from the bailout
of Cyprus, which has rattled markets globally over the past week
and a half.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the Dow climbing more
than 100 points to another record close and the S&P 500 coming
within striking distance of its all-time closing high, as the
strong data on home prices and manufacturing fed optimism about
the economy.
* The euro hovered near a four-month low against the dollar
on Tuesday.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment
0700 Germany Import prices
0900 Italy Industrial orders
1000 Euro zone Business climate
1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment
1400 U.S. Pending home sales
1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)