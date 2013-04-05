PERTH, April 5 U.S. crude futures rose on Friday in the wake of the Bank of Japan's decision to inject $1.4 trillion into the world's third largest economy, reversing widespread selling in oil markets the day before on a jump in U.S. jobless claims.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for May delivery had climbed 21 cents to $93.47 per barrel by 0047 GMT.

* Brent crude rose 29 cents to $106.63 per barrel after hitting a five-month low near $105 per barrel on Thursday.

* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits hit a four-month high last week, the latest suggestion the labour market recovery lost some momentum in March. On Friday, the U.S. government releases its closely watched nonfarm payrolls report for March.

* The BOJ unleashed the world's most intense burst of monetary stimulus on Thursday, a radical gamble that sent the yen reeling and bond yields to record lows.

* European Central Bank President Mario Draghi opened the door on Thursday to an interest rate cut as soon as next month, saying his bank stands "ready to act" to boost the recession-hit euro zone economy.

MARKETS NEWS

* Japanese equities soared and the yen continued its tumble against the dollar and the euro on Friday after the BOJ's unprecedented monetary expansion, but Asian shares eased ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs data.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0900 Euro zone Retail sales

1000 Germany Industrial orders

1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls

1230 U.S. Unemployment rate

1230 U.S. International trade (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Joseph Radford)