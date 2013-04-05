PERTH, April 5 U.S. crude futures rose on Friday
in the wake of the Bank of Japan's decision to inject $1.4
trillion into the world's third largest economy, reversing
widespread selling in oil markets the day before on a jump in
U.S. jobless claims.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for May delivery had climbed 21 cents to
$93.47 per barrel by 0047 GMT.
* Brent crude rose 29 cents to $106.63 per barrel
after hitting a five-month low near $105 per barrel on Thursday.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits hit a four-month high last week, the latest suggestion
the labour market recovery lost some momentum in March. On
Friday, the U.S. government releases its closely watched nonfarm
payrolls report for March.
* The BOJ unleashed the world's most intense burst of
monetary stimulus on Thursday, a radical gamble that sent the
yen reeling and bond yields to record lows.
* European Central Bank President Mario Draghi opened the
door on Thursday to an interest rate cut as soon as next month,
saying his bank stands "ready to act" to boost the recession-hit
euro zone economy.
MARKETS NEWS
* Japanese equities soared and the yen continued its tumble
against the dollar and the euro on Friday after the BOJ's
unprecedented monetary expansion, but Asian shares eased ahead
of Friday's U.S. jobs data.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Retail sales
1000 Germany Industrial orders
1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls
1230 U.S. Unemployment rate
1230 U.S. International trade
