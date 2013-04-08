SEOUL, April 8 U.S. crude steadied below $93 per
barrel on Monday, retaining most of its steep losses from the
previous week as poor jobs data fuelled worries about demand
from the world's top oil consumer.
The market is now eyeing Japan's super-loose monetary policy
and its impact on demand for oil from the world's third largest
economy for more trading cues.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude gained 7 cents a barrel at $92.77 as of
0105 GMT, after dropping to a two-week low of $91.91 in the
previous session. The prices dropped by almost 5 percent last
week, its biggest weekly loss since September.
* Brent crude futures for May delivery rose 25 cents a
barrel at $104.37 a barrel, after hitting an eight-month low on
Friday on the weak U.S. jobs data.
* The U.S. Labor Department reported that employers added
just 88,000 jobs in March, the slowest pace of hiring in nine
months. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 200,000
increase in U.S. jobs.
* The Bank of Japan is expected to buy 1.2 trillion yen
($12.28 billion) in Japanese government bonds next week with
over five years remaining to maturity as it begins a new
monetary-easing scheme, the Nikkei business daily said.
* The head of the International Monetary Fund hailed Japan's
unprecedented monetary policy boost this week as a welcome
support for a world economy that she said has improved from a
year ago.
* The global crude oil market is well supplied and balanced,
OPEC member Algeria's Energy and Mines Minister Youcef Yousfi
was quoted as saying on Sunday, ahead of an OPEC meeting next
month to set output policy.
* Investors remain wary of intensifying tensions on the
Korean peninsula and a standoff between Iran and the West over
Tehran's disputed nuclear program.
* U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday world
powers would pursue further talks with Iran to resolve a
decade-old dispute over its nuclear programme, but stressed that
the process could not go on forever. The six powers and Iran
failed again to bridge wide differences at weekend talks in
Kazakhstan.
* China's leaders issued thinly veiled rebukes to North
Korea for raising regional tensions, with the president saying
no country should throw the world into chaos and the foreign
minister warning that Beijing would not allow mischief on its
doorstep.
MARKETS NEWS
* The yen hit fresh lows against a host of major currencies
early in Asia on Monday, resuming its precipitous slide on
reports the Bank of Japan would begin buying longer-dated bonds
immediately to beat deflation.
* U.S. stocks ended their worst week this year with losses
on Friday after the weaker-than-expected jobs report undermined
confidence in the economy and first-quarter earnings growth.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday:
0830 Euro zone Sentix index
1000 Germany Industrial output
1230 U.S. Fed Midwest manufacturing
1400 U.S. Employment trend index
2315 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)